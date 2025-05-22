Vodacom reopens Century City offices after 2023 fire

Vodacom’s regional headquarters at Century City, Cape Town.

Vodacom South Africa has reopened its regional headquarters at Century City, Cape Town, almost two years after a fire severely damaged the premises.

According to the telecoms operator, the fire in July 2023 was caused by an electrical fault, and was not linked to the building’s solar panel installation − contrary to some reports at the time.

Photographs shared at the time by eyewitnesses on social media showed the fire torching through parts of the building, and firefighters tackling the blaze, which appeared to have started on the roof of the building.

Vodacom says its network operations remained unaffected, ensuring uninterrupted service to customers during the restoration period.

“The reopening of Century City is more than just returning to a building − it’s a testament to resilience, partnership and purpose,” comments Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom South Africa.

“This facility now stands as a symbol of our commitment to sustainability, innovation and community empowerment. We are proud to continue our journey alongside the city, using technology to connect people, uplift communities and build a better future for all.”

Inside Vodacom’s Century City building, Cape Town.

The operator says the building, originally rated a five-star premises by the Green Building Council of South Africa, has been re-registered with the goal of achieving a six-star rating, as a result of the sustainable construction materials and processes used during the reconstruction process.

“Rebuilding the offices has not been without its challenges, but we are reminded that in adversity, there is opportunity to reaffirm what we stand for as a company, that damage to walls and wires could never erode our commitment to our customers and that our foundation at Vodacom has always been our people,” said Carol Hall, managing executive, Vodacom Western Region, at the reopening event.

“We are excited to welcome back our Century City workforce, who have been patient while we completed reconstruction and ensured their safety since the event. The refurbishment has been specially designed to offer them more amenities within a sustainably-conscious facility.

“We also look forward to sharing this space with local communities and businesses, such as SMEs, with opportunities to host interactive sessions at the offices as part of our purpose to empower people through technology,” added Hall.