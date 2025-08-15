Vodacom scores with landmark SA Rugby deal

A new deal has been struck between Vodacom and SA Rugby to expand the telco’s ongoing support for the sport.

Vodacom and SA Rugby have signed a landmark partnership agreement, naming Vodacom the first and exclusive official telecommunications partner to all national Springbok teams and SA Rugby-affiliated competitions.

The MNO says the deal marks a significant evolution of its support for the sport, which dates back to 1995 – from the Vodacom Super Rugby era to the rise of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship.

Vodacom’s existing sponsorship portfolio includes the Vodacom United Rugby Championship and the Vodacom Bulls.

This latest agreement expands this portfolio to include:

Springbok Men’s and Women’s 15s and 7s teams

Junior Springbok Men’s and Women’s U20 teams

SA Rugby junior development teams

Carling Currie Cup

SA Cup

The new Women’s Super League competition currently in planning

The telco also emphasises its sponsorship of the Vodacom Bulls, which, since 2004, has celebrated

Three Vodacom Super Rugby titles

One Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked title

Five Carling Currie Cup titles

A record three appearances in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship Grand Final

Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom South Africa, said: “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with SA Rugby in giving our game unprecedented exposure and reach at every facet of fan involvement, and especially growing the women’s game. This partnership aligns with our commitment to equity, inclusion and driving positive social change in our communities, and now on our rugby fields.”

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, added: “We are incredibly proud to deepen our longstanding partnership with Vodacom, a brand that has been a true supporter of South African rugby for three decades. Vodacom’s expanded commitment to include all our national teams and local competitions is not only a vote of confidence in SA Rugby, but also a powerful endorsement of the direction we are heading. Their investment enables us to continue growing the game at every level – from grassroots to the global stage – and we look forward to this next chapter together.”

The 2025 Rugby Championship kicks off with the Springboks hosting the Wallabies on 16 August at Ellis Park, Johannesburg.