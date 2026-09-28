Vodacom strengthens foundation’s leadership structure

Vodacom Group bolsters the foundation’s board. (Image source: Highperform.ai)

The Vodacom Foundation has established a new seven-member board, chaired by Dr Vera Songwe, to consolidate and strengthen its impact on the continent by 2030.

Vodacom’s foundation brings together the eight foundations across the group’s footprint under one umbrella.

The new board members bring expertise spanning economic development, public policy , technology, sustainability , governance and social impact, says Vodacom.

They will help guide the foundation’s shift towards scalable, digitally-enabled programmes across connected health, connected education and digital skilling.

The JSE-listed group adds that the new leadership and consolidated structure will harness Vodacom’s technology, connectivity and strategic partnerships to address some of Africa’s pressing developmental challenges.

Says Songwe: “Our ambition to positively impact 50 million lives by 2030 is bold, and we are committed to helping turn that ambition into scalable, sustainable impact across the continent.”

Joining Songwe are Vodacom Group CEO and founder of the Vodacom Foundation Shameel Joosub; founder of the Graça Machel Trust Graça Machel; Vodacom Group chief officer for external affairs Ayman Essam; Vodacom Group chief officer for legal, risk and compliance Anna Isaac; Vodacom Mauritius executive Gerhard van Niekerk; as well as sustainability and social-impact executive Mashudu Ndou, who will serve as executive head of the foundation.

Joosub comments: “Our strengthened leadership and regional approach will help us scale what works, deepen partnerships and use technology to create measurable, lasting impact for millions of people across Africa.”

The foundation plans to also strengthen strategic partnerships with governments, co-funders, technical partners and implementation organisations to expand the reach and sustainability of its programmes.

It notes that the strengthened leadership structure reflects the foundation’s evolution from country-level initiatives towards a more coordinated regional approach.