Vodacom, Wits partner on leadership programme for students

Vodacom Group and Wits join forces for the 2026 Emerging Leaders Programme.

Vodacom Group and the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) have partnered to run the 2026 Emerging Leaders Programme (ELP), a three-month leadership and skills initiative for current students.

The programme, offered through Wits' Development and Leadership Unit, gives participants access to industry mentors, real-world business challenges and hands-on exposure to digital tools. The goal is to produce graduates who understand the intersection of business, government and public policy .

The collaboration places a specific focus on external affairs – a function that encompasses government relations, corporate reputation and strategic communication. Students will work on practical projects and receive guidance from Vodacom executives across various business units.

Ayman Essam, chief of external affairs at Vodacom Group, said the initiative addresses a gap in graduate readiness: “Young people today need more than theoretical knowledge. They need to understand how business works, how to engage with government and stakeholders, and how to think strategically about complex issues."

Jerome September, dean of student affairs at Wits, said the university has a responsibility to produce work-ready graduates. “Partnering with Vodacom Group highlights the importance of early collaboration between employers and students in order to build stronger bridges between education and industry.”

The programme will initially run at Wits, with plans to expand to other higher education institutions in Vodacom markets, including the DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique and Tanzania.