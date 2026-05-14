VOIP networks are not responsible for spam calls

Grant Aitken, COO at Centracom.

VOIP (Voice over internet protocol) is often unfairly associated with spam and unsolicited calls. But that perception misses the mark. VOIP providers don’t generate these calls; they simply supply the infrastructure that carries voice traffic, enabling communication between users, much like traditional telecoms networks.

Think of VOIP networks as being a bit like a road. Roads carry vehicles to their destinations, but they don’t control where drivers go or what they do once they arrive. In the same way, VOIP networks simply transmit calls; they don’t decide who gets called and what message is delivered. Often, apps like Truecaller will display the network carrier when a call is received. But this is not the company calling you; it is only the carrier transmitting the call. The actual caller is the organisation or call centre using the network to reach you.

In this way, VOIP networks are neutral carriers of communication, much like roads are neutral pathways for vehicles. Responsibility for spam or unsolicited calls lies with the call centres or individuals making them, not the networks themselves.

If you’re receiving unsolicited direct marketing calls, you need to identify who is calling by asking which product or service is being sold and by whom. If you don’t want to be contacted by this individual or business, your complaints should be directed at this person or organisation, not the VOIP network carrier.

Centracom takes reports of fraudulent or harassing activity on its network extremely seriously and ensures that such matters are escalated to the appropriate authorities. While bound by the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and, therefore, not authorised to disclose information to any party, including the SAPS, without a subpoena, we maintain a zero-tolerance stance on illegal actions. Protecting the integrity of our network and safeguarding our users is our main priority.

Where VOIP is adding value across South Africa

The objective of a VOIP company is to sell telephony services. Calls are a key component of this business model. To sustain the telecoms industry, providers must sell as much capacity as possible, including to call centres.

As a tier one carrier in South Africa, Centracom operates alongside Telkom, Vodacom and MTN at the highest level of telecoms infrastructure, ensuring businesses have the reliable backbone they need to thrive. For VOIP resellers, Centracom offers scalable, profitable partnership opportunities.

South Africa has become a global hub for business process outsourcing (BPO), attracting multinational companies that rely on local call centres for customer support, back‑office services and technical assistance. The BPO sector employs tens of thousands of people locally and delivers critical services across multiple industries, including:

Healthcare BPO : Patient outreach, appointment scheduling and medical helplines.

: Patient outreach, appointment scheduling and medical helplines. Financial services outsourcing : Customer support, fraud prevention and claims processing.

: Customer support, fraud prevention and claims processing. Retail and e-commerce BPO : Handling orders, returns and customer inquiries for global brands.

: Handling orders, returns and customer inquiries for global brands. Utilities and public services : Managing billing queries, outage reporting and service requests.

: Managing billing queries, outage reporting and service requests. Travel and hospitality outsourcing : Reservations and customer support for airlines, hotels and tour operators.

: Reservations and customer support for airlines, hotels and tour operators. Fundraising and non-profits : Campaigns for blood collection, charity donations and community initiatives.

: Campaigns for blood collection, charity donations and community initiatives. Technology and telecoms BPO : Technical support and troubleshooting for millions of customers worldwide.

: Technical support and troubleshooting for millions of customers worldwide. Education outsourcing: Student enrolment, course information and remote learning support.

South Africa’s BPO industry continues to attract positive foreign direct investment, strengthening growth opportunities for the local economy. For BPO firms, resellers such as Centracom provide enterprise-grade VOIP and scalable infrastructure tailored for high-volume environments.

For businesses looking to expand their operations, Centracom’s VOIP solutions for call centres, hosted PBX systems, SIP trunking services and VOIP reseller partnerships provide the reliability, scalability and support needed to succeed in today’s competitive telecoms and outsourcing landscape.