Vox intros Active-Active failover solution for SMEs

The Vox service targets SMEs that depend on internet reliability and continuous connectivity.

Internet service provider Vox has introduced the Active-Active Redundant service, a connectivity solution for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

According to Andre Eksteen, senior product manager – FTTB at Vox, the service combines two broadband links from different vendors, allowing simultaneous traffic across both links.

This active configuration offers uninterrupted connectivity during downtime and optimises bandwidth use when both links are operational, he explains.

“Customers with multiple fibre network operators in their area can use fibre as a secondary link, while those without this option can make use of a wireless service.”

The offering is available in areas supported by fibre and wireless network providers such as Frogfoot, Openserve, MetroFibre, MTN and Comsol.

Pricing starts at R1 798 per month for dual 20Mbps links, with reduced costs for secondary links when the primary connection is also provided by Vox.

Eksteen notes the service offers an alternative to software-defined wide area networking solutions, which can be cost-prohibitive for many SMEs.

The service is positioned as an option for businesses that depend heavily on internet reliability and require continuous connectivity, without the added expense of complex networking features.

“If your business relies on consistent network performance, this solution offers a failover service that delivers reliability and cost-effectiveness," concludes Eksteen.