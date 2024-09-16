Vulnerability and Threat Management Solutions Buyer’s Guide

whitepaper Find ways to manage your cyber exposure.

The organisational attack surface is expanding exponentially. Digital transformation, cloud migration, remote working, rushed development schedules, inadequate validation and greater software complexity – all create opportunities for cyber attackers to exploit.

In a world of heightened risk, organisations must find ways to manage their cyber exposure more effectively.

The 2023 Skybox Vulnerability and Threat Trends report noted that at the start of the year, the total number of vulnerabilities cataloged in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) was nearing 200 000. New vulnerabilities are soaring – NVD added over 25 000 in 2022 – a 25% jump over the previous year. Vulnerabilities aren’t just on the rise: they’re rising faster than ever before.

