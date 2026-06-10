Vumela invests R20m in delivery start-up Breaze

Breaze Delivery co-founders Avi Maja and Braden Snyman, with courier drivers. (Image: Supplied)

The Vumela Enterprise Development Fund has invested R20 million in South African logistics technology company Breaze Delivery, providing growth capital to help the business expand its technology platform, driver network and geographic footprint.

The investment, according to a statement, forms part of Vumela's ongoing strategy to support high-growth small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that address inefficiencies in the South African economy through innovation and technology.

The Vumela Enterprise Development Fund was created in 2009 by First National Bank ’s Business Banking unit, in partnership with SME development specialist Edge Growth.

It addresses the funding gap faced by SA’s ‘missing middle’ SMEs − businesses that are too large for microfinance but not yet ready for traditional institutional investment.

Breaze Delivery, founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Avi Maja and Braden Snyman, provides customised on-demand and same-day delivery services to SMEs across SA.

The company works with more than 150 integrated brands and serves a range of businesses, including e-commerce retailers, grocers, dark kitchens and other consumer brands.

It has a dedicated Breaze driver app for delivery partners on Android and iPhone, used by drivers to manage routes and deliveries.

According to Vumela, the funding will enable Breaze to accelerate its next phase of growth as demand for e-commerce and quick-commerce delivery services continues to rise.

“Vumela is pleased to support Breaze Delivery as part of our commitment to backing innovative, high-growth SMEs that are reshaping critical sectors of the economy,” says Mike Sage, head of investment capital at FNB and Vumela trustee.

“Breaze represents the type of scalable, technology-driven business that can deliver meaningful economic impact through improved efficiency, job creation and SME enablement.”

Over the past 15 years, the fund has evolved beyond providing capital, combining funding with operational support, strategic mentorship and business development services.

To date, Vumela has deployed more than R580 million in growth capital to South African SMEs, supporting businesses across sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare.

Jessica Blake, associate principal at Edge Growth, says Breaze Delivery demonstrated strong potential during the investment assessment process.

“In evaluating the application, Breaze Delivery distinguished itself through the resilience of its leadership and its clear positioning to benefit from continued growth in the e-commerce market in South Africa,” she says.

“This investment reflects the vital role that dynamic, high-growth SMEs play in South Africa's development. By scaling their operations, businesses like Breaze Delivery can create employment opportunities and contribute to sustainable broader economic growth.”

As part of the investment agreement, Breaze Delivery will also gain access to Edge Growth's broader support ecosystem, including mentorship, operational guidance and strategic business diagnostics.