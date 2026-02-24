Walking towards hope – How Macrocomm’s Back-to-School campaign puts shoes on young dreams

Across five provinces and over 55 schools, Macrocomm’s Back-to-School campaign is helping learners start the year with protection, pride and possibility.

For many children, the start of a new school year brings fresh notebooks, sharpened pencils and the quiet excitement of new beginnings. For others, it begins with bare feet on rough ground, long walks before sunrise and the weight of knowing that learning comes with hardship.

In early 2026, Macrocomm set out to change that story. Through its Back-to-School campaign, Macrocomm is donating 10 000 pairs of school shoes to children across South Africa. To date, the campaign has reached five provinces, more than 17 municipal areas and 55 schools.

In Phalaborwa and Tzaneen, communities were still recovering from devastating floods. Homes had been damaged, livelihoods disrupted and, for many families, replacing essentials like school shoes was simply impossible. In KwaZulu-Natal, the campaign reached both deeply rural communities such as Eshowe and Umzumbe, as well as urban areas like Verulam. While the landscapes may differ, the need remains very real across all community types.

A school shoe may seem like a small thing, but for a child, it represents dignity. It means walking into a classroom without shame. It means standing confidently during assembly. It means protection, comfort and a sense of belonging. “Children are like seeds, we need to nurture them in order for them to grow and blossom into beautiful flowers.” These were the words of a teacher at Thusong Primary School, where teams handed out 200 school shoes.

Macrocomm is best known as a leader in the IOT sector, but this campaign highlighted another truth at the core of the company: progress means nothing if it leaves people behind. For over two decades, Macrocomm has worked to build systems that improve efficiency, visibility and performance across industries. The Back-to-School campaign applied that same mindset to social impact; identifying areas of greatest need, co-ordinating distribution efficiently and ensuring that help reached the right hands at the right time. As the company continues to innovate and grow, initiatives like this remain a reminder of why progress matters: not just to advance technology, but to uplift lives.

Macrocomm’s Back-to-School campaign is a powerful reminder that meaningful change doesn’t always require complex solutions. Sometimes, it begins with listening, caring and taking one deliberate step forward.