Wanatel unveils eCIRRUS: ERP for ISPs, VOIP resellers

Evan Damon, Wholesale Channel Manager, Wanatel. (Image: Wanatel)

Wanatel, a local provider of VOIP solutions, is excited to announce the official launch of eCIRRUS, an ERP platform designed specifically to meet the needs of ISP and VOIP resellers. With eCIRRUS, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can now take advantage of a comprehensive suite of tools that streamline operations, enhance productivity and improve customer service.

eCIRRUS offers a complete range of functionalities that integrate key business processes, from financial management and project tracking to inventory control and customer relationship management. By consolidating these essential operations into one unified platform, eCIRRUS empowers resellers to make data-driven decisions, improve internal efficiencies and stay ahead of the competition.

“We’re thrilled to launch eCIRRUS, a platform that allows ISP and VOIP resellers to unlock their full potential,” said Evan Damon, Wholesale Channel Manager at Wanatel. “The power of ERP systems has long been recognised by large corporations, but eCIRRUS makes it accessible to SMEs, providing them with the tools to enhance operational efficiency and deliver exceptional service to their customers. This solution is designed with the specific challenges of the telecommunications industry in mind, and we believe it will revolutionise the way ISPs and VOIP resellers operate."

For ISPs, the benefits of eCIRRUS are particularly impactful. The platform seamlessly integrates key business functions such as network management, customer support and billing processes, reducing manual work, minimising errors and providing real-time data access. This leads to streamlined service delivery, improved customer satisfaction and faster issue resolution. Additionally, eCIRRUS includes tools to manage inventory and track network performance, providing a complete overview of operational health.

The integration of VOIP into eCIRRUS takes efficiency a step further. Voice communications are automatically logged and linked to other business functions, such as billing and customer service. This enables support teams to resolve issues more quickly, offering a more personalised and responsive experience for customers. With eCIRRUS, ISPs and VOIP resellers can improve call quality, reduce dropped calls and deliver a seamless communication experience.

“eCIRRUS helps us bring together all aspects of the business in one platform, allowing our resellers to offer their customers a superior experience,” continued Damon. “With this launch, we’re setting a new standard for how ISPs and VOIP resellers can manage their operations, scale their businesses and improve customer retention.”

The official launch of eCIRRUS coincides with the Wireless Access Providers Association Regional Meeting on 13 March, where Wanatel will showcase the capabilities of eCIRRUS to the broader telecommunications community.

For more information about eCIRRUS, please visit www.wanatel.co.za.