Wasabi Covert Copy now in SA to strengthen resistance to cyber attacks

Covert Copy creates a locked, hidden copy of storage buckets to ensure critical data remains untouchable. (Image source: 123RF)

Wasabi has launched Covert Copy, a completely invisible and indestructible copy of data for a higher level of cloud storage security – available in South Africa through LOOPHOLD, which positions itself as a leading value-added network security and information security distributor.

Ian Parker, Executive Manager Partnerships and Technology at LOOPHOLD, says Wasabi’s latest patent pending innovation is designed to go beyond traditional immutable storage, giving customers a logically air-gapped, invisible backup layer that cannot be seen, accessed, modified or deleted without multi-user authentication. “It’s like a cloaking device for your data and offers the best protection yet against ransomware and malicious attacks,” he says.

Covert Copy creates a locked, hidden copy of storage buckets to ensure critical data remains untouchable, even in the event of a cyber attack. It strengthens and simplifies traditional air-gap strategies by creating a copy of data that is not only isolated, but unable to be detected at all.

Covert Copy is now available as a new feature of Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage at no additional cost from Wasabi and its resellers and MSPs. With zero egress fees and multi-user authentication, Covert Copy delivers cost-effective, ironclad security for backup and disaster recovery.

David Boland, vice-president of cloud strategy at Wasabi Technologies, says: “You can't attack what you can’t see, and Covert Copy enables enterprises to seamlessly and affordably ensure their data is completely hidden from bad actors.”

Users simply select the data to be secured and initiate the protection process with just a few clicks. This seamless set-up and operation of advanced data protection at the storage level makes it incredibly simple for users to select what needs to be protected and prevent potentially catastrophic data loss. Additionally, Covert Copy is ideally suited to support highly regulated industries, such as healthcare, finance, government and their associated standards.

LOOPHOLD will showcase Covert Copy’s capabilities at the Wasabi & SonicWall Conference 2026, to be held on 14 May at the Bryanston Country Club. For more information, go to https://events.loophold.com/Wasabi-SonicWall-Conference2026.