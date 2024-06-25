WASPA appoints new board on 20th anniversary

James McNab, chairman of WASPA.

The Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA) has appointed its new board for the upcoming year.

The independent self-regulatory body serves the best interests of the consumer, together with mobile application and service providers in South Africa.

The announcement coincides with WASPA’s 20th anniversary, says the industry body in a statement.

It says the 20th anniversary annual general meeting elections marked some notable changes, including three new appointments. Dylin Kuni (treasurer), Markus Schorn (fraud working group) and Tsepang Nenzinane (code of conduct) join re-elected members Casper de Villiers, Rory Anderson and Sean Nieuwoud (vice-chairperson) to make up the full WASPA board for 2024 to 2026.

James McNab returns as chairman of WASPA, having served previously in 2017 and 2023.

WASPA notes McNab has been involved in the telecoms sector for over 20 years, specialising in the interactive media and micropayments sectors, where he held various senior positions across the globe.

It adds that McNab is WASPA’s longest-serving board member, having held a number of portfolios since 2013 – including communications, code of conduct, telco affairs and vice-chairman.

According to the industry body, the new board comprises a diverse group of industry experts, each bringing a wealth of experience and shared commitment to advancing the industry.

It points out that the team is poised to continue the association's legacy of fostering innovation, promoting best practices and advocating for a vibrant, sustainable and secure ecosystem.

“Over the past 20 years, WASPA has grown from a small group of individuals with big dreams for the industry, into a dynamic and influential association that continues to shape the mobile and application landscape,” says McNab.

“As we enter our third decade, we remain committed to driving the industry forward and addressing the evolving needs of our members.”

Since its inception in 2004, WASPA has played a pivotal role in promoting a fair and competitive environment for wireless application service providers, it says.

The association has been instrumental in developing industry standards, providing educational resources and facilitating collaboration among industry stakeholders, it adds.

The new board’s key priorities for 2024 include enhancing member engagement, advocating for policies that support industry growth and fostering innovation through strategic partnerships.

“We continue to focus our efforts on where it matters, for the betterment of the industry and the protection of consumers and businesses. Much has evolved over the last 20 years, and we look forward to working together to chart the next 20,” concludes McNab.