WATCH: Centennial Schools postpones expansion

Centennial Schools Sandton has postponed plans to establish a second South African branch in the Western Cape and a third branch in Dubai. The institution intended to open doors to its Western Cape branch in 2027, but the cost of property in the province has derailed this plan, according to Shaun Fuchs, CEO and founder of Centennial Schools.

Centennial Schools Sandton has postponed plans to establish a second South African branch in the Western Cape and a third branch in Dubai.

The institution intended to open doors to its Western Cape branch in 2027, but the cost of property in the province has derailed this plan, according to Shaun Fuchs, CEO and founder of Centennial Schools.

“Property in the Western Cape is expensive… a school needs larger space and that is why the school development is still on hold,” said Fuchs, who added that the academic institution has also halted plans for Dubai due to ongoing regional conflict in the Middle East.

Launched in January 2022, the school has introduced new grades – Grade R to 3 – for 2027. Applications to be part of the intake for 2027 will open in January next year.

The school uses learning hubs instead of classrooms and has integrated e-sports into its curriculum in which learners are taught about coding, including HTML and Python.

“We have to bring AI into a school environment. We teach students how to use it on an ethical level and not to just copy and paste,” said Fuchs, adding that the students are empowered with the ability to use AI and continue to develop cognitively in the context of learning.

According to Fuchs, many of its students go to university to pursue careers in engineering, medical sciences and technology, while others opt to begin their own businesses as would-be entrepreneurs.

“The school has a strong focus on entrepreneurship education . It provides a set of skills that help students to start their own businesses,” he added.

The school is also equipped with a fitness centre, focusing on strength training and physical fitness, which is mandatory for all learners.

Fuchs did not provide any details as to when expansion plans would resume.