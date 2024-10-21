Subscribe
  • WATCH: CIOs talk about a decade of change, disruption and achievement

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 21 Oct 2024
Filmed at the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Banquet, a selection of South Africa's CIOs discuss how things have changed and been disrupted over the past decade and how they foresee things changing in the coming decade. 

As well as looking at the research and trends generated by the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO survey 2024, the 10-year anniversary banquet also reflected on the past decade, as well as look ahead to the next 10 years.
