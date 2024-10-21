WATCH: CIOs talk about a decade of change, disruption and achievement

Filmed at the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Banquet, South Africa's CIOs discuss how things have changed and been disrupted over the past decade and how they foresee things changing in the coming decade. #CIO #ICT #disruption #change

Filmed at the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Banquet, a selection of South Africa's CIOs discuss how things have changed and been disrupted over the past decade and how they foresee things changing in the coming decade.