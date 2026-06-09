WatchGuard, Dolos unveil CloudDR at ITWeb Security Summit, scaling cloud security for MSPs in Africa

WatchGuard CloudDR is AI-first by design.

Dolos, the master distributor for WatchGuard Technologies in Africa, has recently introduced WatchGuard Cloud Detection and Response (CloudDR) while also confirming WatchGuard’s acquisition of Perimeters.io (Perimeters), which it positions as a leading provider of cloud application security solutions. The announcement was made during the ITWeb Security Summit last week, where the Dolos team engaged directly with attendees to share insights on these latest developments.

AI-first by design, WatchGuard CloudDR uncovers cloud and identity threats with modern identity threat detection and response (ITDR), unveils breach-inducing cloud security misconfigurations and exposes shadow AI and IT risks that are notoriously difficult to detect and nearly impossible to manage manually at scale.

It is the first and only offering in the cloud security market to address all three risks together in a single platform. By bringing Perimeters’ technology into WatchGuard’s MSP first ecosystem, advanced cloud application security becomes operational, scalable and commercially viable for service providers of any size.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit took place in Cape Town on 25-26 May and in Johannesburg from 2-4 June.

"Most organisations don't have a security team sitting ready to chase cloud misconfigurations, identity threats and shadow AI across every application. WatchGuard CloudDR handles that monitoring automatically, turning advanced cloud security from something only large enterprises could afford into something any business can adopt," says Dominic Richardson, Dolos CEO.

At acquisition, the service supports 40+ applications including Microsoft 365, OpenAI, HubSpot, ConnectWise, Salesforce, Google Workspace and Jira. A full list of supported applications can be found on the WatchGuard website. New applications are being integrated at a pace unmatched in the market to address the ever-changing threat landscape.

“MSPs are telling us they need cloud security now. Not in a year and not bolted onto enterprise tools that don’t fit their business,” said Joe Smolarski, CEO of WatchGuard Technologies. “By acquiring Perimeters.io, we’re delivering cloud detection and response that is built for MSPs: scalable by design, affordable to offer and aligned with how MSPs actually work.”

Cloud detection and response, built the way MSPs operate

WatchGuard CloudDR enables MSPs to reduce cloud application risk across every customer environment without adding operational overhead or enterprise‑level cost. The service helps partners extend consistent cloud protection, prove security value and make cloud security a standard, repeatable part of their managed offerings.

A strategic combination that accelerates impact for MSPs

Perimeters developed advanced cloud security capabilities that outpaced its early market reach. By joining WatchGuard, that innovation is immediately delivered to WatchGuard’s global MSP community – accelerating adoption, expanding protection and driving value for partners and customers alike.

The acquisition reinforces WatchGuard’s commitment to delivering practical, scalable cyber security purpose-built for MSPs. With WatchGuard CloudDR, the company is redefining how cloud security is delivered, making it more effective and accessible at scale.

Following the introduction of WatchGuard CloudDR at the ITWeb Security Summit, the Dolos team looks forward to engaging further with customers and partners to explore this powerful new solution, which extends protection beyond endpoints and networks.

About Dolos

Dolos is a specialist high value distributor of cyber security technology delivering solutions into Africa and the Middle East. Headquartered in South Africa and operating across more than 60 countries, Dolos prides itself on excellent service and strong client relationships. With decades of experience in the industry, Dolos helps its partners deliver innovative cyber security solutions to meet their customers' needs. Dolos empowers its MSPs/MSSPs with technology enablers to deliver high value services.

About WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard Technologies is a global leader in unified cyber security, purpose‑built for managed service providers (MSPs). For more than 30 years, WatchGuard has defined how MSPs deliver security at scale, continuously innovating to stay ahead of every major shift in the threat landscape.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 was held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit continued in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.