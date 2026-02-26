WCape uses AI to modernise healthcare services

Western Cape premier Alan Winde delivering the SOPA. (Image sourced from provincial government account on X)

The Western Cape Province is tapping into the power of artificial intelligence ( AI ) to boost its healthcare delivery services.

This was announced by premier Alan Winde yesterday, when he delivered the State of the Province Address in George.

The announcement comes as AI is becoming crucial in strengthening public healthcare, as it enables faster diagnoses, improves resource allocation, and enhances patient outcomes in systems often constrained by limited staff and funding.

Winde noted the province is investing R2.4 billion in new and improved health facilities over three years.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming medicine worldwide, creating powerful opportunities to improve both the quality and accessibility of healthcare,” the premier said.

In Khayelitsha, he added, diabetes is a significant public health challenge. “Local health facilities see very high rates of diabetes and as a result, serious eye conditions, including diabetic retinopathy. This places considerable pressure on specialist eye care services.”

Winde pointed out that through the introduction of AI-enabled retinal screening, staff at four primary healthcare clinics in Khayelitsha have been trained to capture retinal images.

He explained that these images are analysed using an AI diagnostic tool with clinical reasoning, which provides an assessment of the likelihood and severity of conditions like diabetic retinopathy.

According to the premier, patients requiring urgent care are booked immediately with a specialist. “As a diabetic myself, I made use of this service and was so impressed by the level of expertise and innovative technology.”

At Groote Schuur Hospital, in partnership with the University of Cape Town, Western Cape’s Department of Health is introducing an AI-powered CT brain imaging system to support faster and more accurate stroke diagnosis and treatment, Winde revealed.

He noted that strokes remain one of the leading causes of disability, and when it comes to treatment, every minute matters.

“This technology enables clinicians to analyse brain scans almost instantly, improving diagnostic speed and accuracy so that treatment can begin sooner. Earlier intervention significantly improves outcomes, helping to protect speech, movement, independence and lives.

“What makes this innovation especially powerful is its ability to connect clinical teams across multiple hospitals, including Mitchells Plain, New Somerset Hospital, Victoria Hospital and George. Through a secure telestroke platform, specialists can collaborate in real-time, ensuring expert input is available even when patients are far from tertiary centres.”

Winde stressed that this technology does not replace doctors but strengthens them by providing faster information, better decision support and access to remote specialist expertise where needed.