Webinar: Ensure fast, reliable backup and recovery with Cohesity

Cohesity and ITWeb will host a webinar to unpack the value of Direct I/O architecture.

Data management firm Cohesity is hosting a webinar on 28 January at 10am, in collaboration with ITWeb, to discuss its Direct I/O architecture.

Designed for NetBackup environments, Direct I/O aims to eliminate common bottlenecks to deliver fast, resilient backup and recovery during system failures or ransomware attacks.

Moderated by writer and ITWeb Brainstorm contributor James Francis, the session will examine how the architecture affects performance, scale and operational efficiency.

Petter Sveum, EMEA CTO at Cohesity, will explain how the technology helps companies minimise downtime and accelerate recovery after outages or cyber incidents. He will also explain why this storage layer is seen as redefining performance, security and ransomware resilience.

The webinar is aimed at professionals working with data security, cyber resilience and backup.

Click here for more information and to register.