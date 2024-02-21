Learn why fault-tolerant computing is essential for success.

Webinar: The future of availability

Protecting industries from downtime and data loss – expert insights.

14 March 2024

2pm SAST

What will you gain?

Industry relevance: Learn why fault-tolerant computing is essential for success in multiple industries from energy and manufacturing to transportation and logistics.

Revolutionising fault tolerance: Discover how we've redefined fault tolerance, eliminating compromises in performance, cost, serviceability and manageability. Learn how this innovative platform safeguards your organisation's critical applications from downtime or data loss.

In-depth demonstration: Look at Stratus ztC Endurance in action

Accessible for all: Explore how we've made fault tolerance accessible to every organisation and team, enabling seamless operation of mission-critical applications and complex software stacks without the need for extensive IT server expertise.

No compromise zone: Understand how Stratus ztC Endurance ensures there's no compromise when it comes to performance, cost-effectiveness, serviceability and manageability during the deployment and maintenance of application availability.

Why attend?

Strategic insight: Gain strategic insights into achieving seven nines availability and ensuring uninterrupted operation of your business.

User-friendly solutions: Learn about user-friendly fault tolerance solutions that empower any organisation and team, regardless of their level of expertise.

Live Q&A: Engage with our experts in a live Q&A session to get answers to your specific queries and concerns.

Who should attend?

OT and IT professionals

System administrators

Business continuity managers

Decision-makers in OT and IT infrastructure

