Johannesburg, 21 Feb 2024
Webinar: The future of availability
Protecting industries from downtime and data loss – expert insights.
14 March 2024
2pm SAST
What will you gain?
Industry relevance: Learn why fault-tolerant computing is essential for success in multiple industries from energy and manufacturing to transportation and logistics.
Revolutionising fault tolerance: Discover how we've redefined fault tolerance, eliminating compromises in performance, cost, serviceability and manageability. Learn how this innovative platform safeguards your organisation's critical applications from downtime or data loss.
In-depth demonstration: Look at Stratus ztC Endurance in action
Accessible for all: Explore how we've made fault tolerance accessible to every organisation and team, enabling seamless operation of mission-critical applications and complex software stacks without the need for extensive IT server expertise.
No compromise zone: Understand how Stratus ztC Endurance ensures there's no compromise when it comes to performance, cost-effectiveness, serviceability and manageability during the deployment and maintenance of application availability.
Why attend?
Strategic insight: Gain strategic insights into achieving seven nines availability and ensuring uninterrupted operation of your business.
User-friendly solutions: Learn about user-friendly fault tolerance solutions that empower any organisation and team, regardless of their level of expertise.
Live Q&A: Engage with our experts in a live Q&A session to get answers to your specific queries and concerns.
Who should attend?
- OT and IT professionals
- System administrators
- Business continuity managers
- Decision-makers in OT and IT infrastructure
