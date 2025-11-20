Webinar to focus on securing passwords – still the leading cause of cyber incidents

Julien Berteraut

Poor and compromised passwords remain a leading cause of cyber incidents worldwide, yet many organisations have not yet mastered the science of mitigating this risk. From weak and re-used credentials to compliance hurdles and endless help desk resets, poor password hygiene continues to leave organisations exposed to costly breaches, downtime and reputational damage.

An upcoming webinar, hosted by Solid8 Technologies and Specops Software – an Outpost24 company and password management and authentication solution vendor – will address strategies to strengthen frontline security through advanced password protection.

Specops notes that modern cracking tools include dictionaries with hundreds of thousands of common words. They automatically test millions of combinations per second: adding numbers, swapping letters for symbols, capitalising first letters, appending years. This means even policies that require users to change passwords regularly may not be enough.

In the webinar: ‘Fortify your frontline with next-level password security’, experts will outline real-world case studies and elaborate on how stronger defences start with smarter password protection.

Shantanu Srivastava, head of global channels at Outpost24, will elaborate on how to navigate the modern threat landscape and defend against Active Directory attacks. Julien Berteraut, VP of Sales EMEA at Specops Software, will highlight best practices for building 21st century password policies.

