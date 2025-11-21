Webinar: Transform your data governance with Microsoft Purview: From E3 foundations to E5 excellence

Elevate data protection across the business.

Join Cloud Essentials for a powerful, insight-packed webinar designed to help IT, security and compliance leaders understand how Microsoft Purview can elevate data protection across the business – no matter where you’re starting from.

Why attend?

Microsoft Purview delivers robust tools for compliance, governance and risk management – and many organisations aren’t yet seeing its full potential. In this session, you’ll discover how to make the most of the features included in your M365 E3 licence, and what additional value E5 brings through intelligent automation and advanced protections.

You’ll learn how to:

Activate high-impact Purview features already available in E3 – including sensitivity labelling, information protection and retention policies.

– including sensitivity labelling, information protection and retention policies. Build strong foundations with best-practice configuration guidance designed for scale and long-term governance maturity.

with best-practice configuration guidance designed for scale and long-term governance maturity. Unlock E5’s full power, including insider risk management, adaptive DLP, communication compliance and advanced analytics.

Who should attend?

IT leaders

Security and compliance professionals

Data governance managers

Microsoft 365 administrators

Hear from a panel of industry experts

Cloud Essentials' live panel brings together a unique mix of perspectives:

Microsoft Technical Specialist (Security, Compliance and Identity) – Aileen Finlay

Cloud Essentials’ Legal and Compliance Lead – Nivasha Sanilal

Cloud Essentials’ Head of Solutions – Johann van Schalkwyk

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your data governance strategy with practical guidance, expert insights and real-world use cases.

Register now.