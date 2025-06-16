Webinar: Turn up the BaaS with Veeam Data Cloud webinar recording.

As cyber criminals increasingly target backups, organisations are turning to backup as a service (BaaS) to strengthen business resilience. At a complimentary ITWeb and ITWeb Africa webinar, brought to you in partnership with Veeam Software South Africa, experts highlighted the growing need for advanced, immutable backup solutions.

With 96% of ransomware attacks targeting backups and Microsoft 365 being a primary target, proactive cyber recovery is now essential. Ninety-two percent of businesses plan to increase their data protection budgets, and BaaS adoption is expected to rise to 75% in three years.

Veeam’s Data Cloud Vault, launching in South Africa soon, reinforces secure, scalable backup strategies, ensuring organisations recover swiftly and safeguard sensitive data.

Please watch the webinar below: