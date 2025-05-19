Welcome to the future of hospitality: FEDHASA and BNI collaboration

Infusing innovation, inclusion and sustainability into every layer of the hospitality experience.

FEDHASA Cape (The Federated Hospitality Association for Southern Africa), the trusted voice and national trade association of the hospitality sector, is pleased to announce its collaboration with BNI (Blue Networks and Infrastructure), South Africa’s cutting-edge technology powerhouse, powered by Huawei’s intelligent innovation.

This dynamic collaboration is set to fast-track the digital transformation of hospitality – infusing innovation, inclusion and sustainability into every layer of the experience, underpinned by Huawei’s global-leading ICT infrastructure and smart solutions.

This collaborative initiative will be showcased at an exclusive Hospitality Tech Day on 28 May 2025. Hosted by Pinnacle and supported by BNI and Huawei, the event will bring together key industry stakeholders to explore how cutting-edge solutions can enhance guest experiences, streamline operations and embed sustainability into every layer of hospitality delivery.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with technology leaders like BNI and Huawei to support our members in navigating the evolving needs of today’s connected traveller,” says Lee-Anne Singer, FEDHASA Cape Chairperson. “This event is a starting point for building smarter infrastructure, greener operations, more connected communities and future-ready talent.”

Together, we’re unlocking Hospitality 2.0 – a bold vision where AI, cloud and IOT converge to create intelligent ecosystems that drive real-world impact and future-forward hospitality.

What’s coming next?

Smarter infrastructure : From AI-powered guest experiences to Huawei-enabled hyperconnected systems, the future is seamless, scalable and secure.

: From AI-powered guest experiences to Huawei-enabled hyperconnected systems, the future is seamless, scalable and secure. Sustainable innovation : Green tech and energy-efficient solutions that reduce environmental impact while boosting operational efficiency.

: Green tech and energy-efficient solutions that reduce environmental impact while boosting operational efficiency. Connected communities : Building digital bridges across the hospitality landscape – from boutique guesthouses to global hotel chains – powered by world-class connectivity.

: Building digital bridges across the hospitality landscape – from boutique guesthouses to global hotel chains – powered by world-class connectivity. Empowered talent : Growing digital fluency and future-ready professionals through mentorship, innovation labs and smart training platforms.

: Growing digital fluency and future-ready professionals through mentorship, innovation labs and smart training platforms. Stronger together: Creating an intelligent, inclusive network of members, suppliers and partners using collaborative platforms and integrated data systems.

FEDHASA Cape continues to champion hospitality at every level. With the support of trusted partners, its core members, including the accommodation, food and beverage network, through its collaboration with BNI backed by Huawei, it can offer added value and direct access to innovative technologies, offered through local trusted partners.

This initiative supports FEDHASA Cape’s strategic pillars:

Collaboration – bringing together public-private partnerships that drive impact.

Commercialisation – unlocking new revenue models via smart service deployment.

Coaching – building digital fluency across all levels of hospitality professionals and with the power of BNI’s Huawei-enabled tech expertise — FEDHASA Cape is on a mission to:

Accelerate digital inclusion through intelligent connectivity.

Drive growth and transformation with real-time data insights.

Unlock new revenue streams via smart services and innovation.

Equip the industry for a sustainable, tech-enabled tomorrow.

The next era of hospitality starts now.

Smarter. Greener. Faster. Powered by partnership. Inspired by innovation. Built with Huawei.

For more information on how Blue Networks and Infrastructure can transform your network, please visit www.bniglobal.co.za or contact info@bniglobal.co.za.