Welcome to the new edge: 4Sight to unveil 4AI-powered edge computing capabilities with Armada at Mining Indaba 2025

4Sight and Armada partnership at Mining Indaba 2025. (Image: 4Sight)

Microsoft partners 4Sight and Armada have joined forces to bring the power of AI-driven insights to the mining industry. This partnership combines Armada’s advanced technology with 4Sight’s expertise in data transformation to help mining companies make smarter, real-time decisions.

Armada’s connectors and commanders are deployed at remote mine sites, ensuring seamless data collection. Through Starlink’s reliable connectivity, this data is securely transmitted and stored in Microsoft Azure. 4Sight then transforms the data into actionable insights, enabling mining operations to improve efficiency, safety and overall performance.

The companies are showcasing the latest mining AI innovations at the 2025 Investing in African Mining Indaba, currently taking place in Cape Town (3-6 February).

“We are excited to officially launch the next era of intelligent mining as we bring edge computing to the continent through our collaboration with Armada,” explains Tertius Zitzke, Chief Executive Officer at 4Sight Holdings.

Wilhelm Swart, Chief Operations Technology Officer at 4Sight Holdings, notes that the remote nature of mining operations has driven companies to embrace a hybrid cloud model. "The need for real-time data processing in remote locations is the major driver behind advances in edge computing," says Swart.

"Edge computing enables data integration across disparate applications, end devices and connected machinery. Mine operators can use the structured data to simplify the digitalisation process and accelerate the journey to intelligent automation powered by AI."

Deploying data solutions at the edge unlocks operational efficiencies, creating opportunities to shift operations from hindsight to foresight through 4AI. The partnership utilises Armada's ruggedised, self-contained off-grid satellite-connected modular data centres, known as Galleons, which leverage Starlink connectivity to deploy Microsoft Azure on-premises.

"Our core mission is to bridge the digital divide by harnessing the power of satellite connectivity, edge computing and real-world AI," explains Nordine Aamchoune, SVP International Sales at Armada. "By connecting Armada Galleon data centres to Starlink's satellite internet network, mine operators can leverage Microsoft Azure's cloud services, even in the most remote environments, opening up exciting new possibilities for the industry."

The solution reduces costs and complexities associated with fixed-line connectivity and data transfer to centralised data centres. Galleons process data and run AI locally, submitting only the most important metadata back to the cloud via Starlink.

"As processing happens at the edge, it takes milliseconds for mine operators to gain real-time insights into their operating environment," adds Swart. "This enables the shift towards autonomous and intelligent mining processes, and the use of AI co-pilots to drive excellence, efficiencies and enhance safety and productivity."

Fred Noce, VP of Sales & Business Development for Mining Indaba, comments: "We're thrilled to have industry leaders like 4Sight and Armada joining us at the Mining Indaba. Their cutting-edge advancements in real-time data solutions and AI-powered intelligent automation are shaping the future of mining."

"We are confident the partnership will help us solve the most pressing challenges faced by mining companies in Africa, empowering them to succeed in ways never before possible," concludes Zitzke.

Visit Stand K44 at the African Mining Indaba, outside the Innovation Hub, where representatives from Microsoft and Armada are joining 4Sight for demos and more information.