WesBank, NAAMSA rev up for cross-country EV trip

All roads lead to Gqeberha, as WesBank and NAAMSA put new energy vehicles to the test as part of a cross-country road trip.

WesBank and the Automotive Business Council, also known as the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (NAAMSA), will put new energy vehicles (NEVs) to the test, as they embark on a cross-country road trip.

According to a statement, the NEV fleet of about 20 vehicles will embark on a 4 800km journey to 2025 SA Auto Week, in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).

The fleet, comprising battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and traditional hybrids, will travel from three starting points – Johannesburg, Durban and East London – before converging in Gqeberha for the event, taking place from 1 to 3 October.

The journey will confront one of the biggest challenges to NEV adoption in SA − range anxiety – and demonstrate the vehicles’ ability to handle long distances and diverse terrains, says the statement.

It further aims to build consumer confidence and show that a future with electric mobility is within reach, it states.

“The market for NEVs in South Africa is growing, and there’s a clear appetite for electric mobility,” comments Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

“We want to show South Africans that they can take on long-distance travel, even across our vast country, with an NEV. This journey will go a long way in proving that living with an NEV is both practical and possible.”

The three convoys will depart from their respective provinces today and meet in Colesburg for their first overnight stop. From there, they will travel to Port Alfred – their second stop − before completing the final leg to Gqeberha.

In addition to tackling range anxiety, the journey seeks to highlight the environmental benefits of transitioning to electric mobility.

“We are proud to partner with the automotive brands that made this trip possible,” adds Gaoaketse. “They are helping us send a clear and powerful message that the future of mobility is here, and it's electric.”