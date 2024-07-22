West Rand Kromdraai community gets public WiFi

Gauteng’s e-government unveils public WiFi sites at Kromdraai and Mogale City.

Public WiFi sites have been unveiled at Kromdraai Library and Matla Combined School in Mogale City in the West Rand.

This is part of the Gauteng Provincial Network (GPN), an initiative implemented by the provincial Department of e-Government.

It also follows premier Panyaza Lesufi’s assertions that free WiFi access in the province’s townships, informal settlements and hostels will be prioritised.

According to a statement, the GPN ensures Gauteng residents have free access to the internet, enabling them to participate in digital activities that can further their education, skills and career prospects.

Additionally, the GPN aims to eliminate unnecessary duplication of ICT in the Gauteng provincial government, while ensuring information systems remain secure.

Taking place at the weekend, the public WiFi launch event at Kromdraai was attended by newly-appointed e-government department MEC Bonginkosi Dhlamini, Lesufi and Mogale City mayor Danny Thupane.

Unveiling the sites, Dhlamini said the provincial government wants to ensure Gauteng residents are able to access services through digital means.

“Nowadays, we do not expect people to wait in long queues to access certain services that can easily be accessed online. This can only be achieved through the power of technology and connectivity.”

Mayor Thupane revealed that the community of Kromdraai has been struggling with connectivity because the area is situated on the outskirts of the West Rand.

“We are excited for this opportunity. It is not only the network that is an issue in these parts, but our people struggle with the ever-increasing prices of data.

“This project will go a long way in allowing our people to access the internet and participate in the digital world.”

Gauteng’s e-government department is designated to modernise government services in the province.

Its main role is to deploy broadband connectivity, which seeks to connect all public facilities, including schools and hospitals. It also provides free public WiFi for Gauteng communities.