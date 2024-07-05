IFP’s Bonginkosi Dhlamini to head Gauteng’s e-government dept

IFP’s Bonginkosi Dlamini heads up Gauteng’s department dedicated to e-government. [Photograph by Gauteng Province]

The modernisation of government and the need to embrace innovation and technology necessitates that the Gauteng Department of e-Government to be a standalone department.

This is according to premier Panyaza Lesufi, announcing the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP’s) Bonginkosi Dlamini as the new head of the e-government department.

Dlamini replaces Mzikayifani (Mzi) Khumalo, who headed up the combined departments of e-government, cooperative governance and traditional affairs, and research and development.

Established in 2015, the e-government department was previously headed by minister Barbara Creecy, health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, as well as Lesufi, albeit for a short stint.

The e-government department has been designated as the driver of ICT and innovation in Gauteng. It is tasked with ensuring the Gauteng Provincial Government leads the digitisation of all citizen services.

Key among its functions is the rollout and maintenance of the provincial broadband project, the Gauteng Broadband Network; the provincial e-waste strategy; as well as implementation of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) strategy.

Under the 4IR strategy, the e-government department is working on establishing several support structures to drive the improvement of e-government services, accessibility and enhancement of budget spend, governance and skills development in the province.

Following weeks of negotiations, Lesufi this week announced his 10-member Gauteng executive council, consisting of MECs from ANC, IFP, Patriotic Alliance and Rise Mzansi.

They form part of the Government of Provincial Unity for the seventh administration in Gauteng. The provincial government now features seven ANC members, and three from the other parties. The Democratic Alliance (DA) and ANC failed to meet each other, resulting in the DA deciding to take the official opposition position in the province.

The Government of Provincial Unity also sees the return of many of the MECs that served under Lesufi in the sixth administration.

Opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) welcomed the announcement of a new provincial executive council. However, the party expressed concern that the composition still features people that “failed” in their previous posts.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said: “The people of Gauteng rejected the ANC as an organisation that is out of ideas. The reflection of the executive speaks exactly of that…it has regurgitated the same political office bearers into strategic positions of the Gauteng executive.”