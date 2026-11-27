Rakesh Parbhoo, Executive Vice-President, Middle East and Africa at Westcon-Comstor.

Westcon-Comstor, a global technology distributor specialising in cyber security, networking and hybrid cloud solutions, today announced it has become an authorised Amazon Web Services (AWS) distributor in sub-Saharan Africa.

This expansion to Westcon-Comstor’s existing AWS distributor relationships in Europe and Asia-Pacific will provide its channel partners across 12 African markets with a route to resell the AWS portfolio through Westcon-Comstor. Resale, independent software vendor (ISV) and technology partners will also have the support of specialist Westcon-Comstor programmes to grow their AWS business.

The new AWS distributor relationship covers Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Across these territories, organisations are seeking practical support as they modernise infrastructure and adopt cloud services.

Westcon-Comstor will bring its established AWS partner growth model to sub-Saharan Africa, combining local market knowledge with specialist cloud expertise. Resale partners will receive support across AWS onboarding, enablement, funding, go-to-market and service delivery to help them build and grow their AWS business.

ISV and technology partners will have a dedicated programme to help them develop, commercialise and take their solutions to market through AWS.

The agreement also gives partners access to Westcon-Comstor’s broader AWS capabilities. These include specialist technical and delivery expertise from Rebura, the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner acquired by Westcon-Comstor in 2024, alongside support for partners seeking to build and execute an AWS Marketplace route to market.

“This agreement opens up an important new opportunity for partners across sub-Saharan Africa,” said Rakesh Parbhoo, Executive Vice-President, Middle East and Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “Cloud demand is growing, but partners also need the skills and support to turn that demand into sustainable, repeatable business. By combining our presence in the region with AWS products and services and our specialist cloud expertise and enablement capabilities, we can help them move faster and create more value for their customers.”

“Expanding our AWS distributor relationship into sub-Saharan Africa is a natural next step in a relationship that already spans Europe and Asia-Pacific,” said Aaron Rees, Senior Vice-President, AWS Business at Westcon-Comstor and CEO, Rebura. “We have built a model with the commercial, technical and operational support that empowers partners to build successful AWS businesses. Bringing that model to these 12 countries will give more partners the expertise and practical help they need to launch, grow and scale their cloud business while responding to increasing customer demand.”