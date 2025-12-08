Westcon-Comstor Cares SA spreads festive cheer through Santa Shoebox partnership

Robyn Newel, Human Resources Director, Middle East and Africa, at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa is proud to celebrate the success of its 2025 Santa Shoebox initiative. A heartfelt community effort led by Westcon-Comstor Cares SA in partnership with the Santa Shoebox Project, focused on bringing dignity, joy and hope to young children across the region.

This year, employees across four regions, KwaZulu-Natal, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Namibia, came together to donate and deliver 100 personalised gift boxes to children aged one to eight years old across South Africa and Namibia.

“The Santa Shoebox Project has once again shown us how powerful collective kindness can be,” said Robyn Newel, Human Resources Director, Middle East and Africa, at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “Our teams across Southern Africa rallied with enthusiasm, compassion and an unwavering commitment to making a difference. These gifts may be small in size, but the joy and hope they bring to each child is immeasurable. That is the impact we strive for when we live our values every day.”

The initiative reflects the organisation’s ongoing commitment to community upliftment, with each shoebox carefully packed with clothing, stationery, a toothbrush and toothpaste, sweets and a toy. Items chosen to meet both essential needs and to bring festive-season joy. Staff volunteers wrapped, packed and delivered the boxes to designated drop-off points, ensuring they reach the children in time for Christmas.

The project was a practical expression of the company’s core values: ambition, partnership, integrity and accountability.

Across all participating regions, employees embraced the opportunity to give back, highlighting the strong culture of compassion that exists within the organisation. From collection days to drop-off events supported by Santa Shoebox volunteers, the spirit of generosity was evident throughout the campaign.

“Westcon-Comstor Cares SA extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who played a role in making this festive initiative a success and looks forward to continuing its programme of purposeful community impact throughout 2026,” added Louise Taute - Managing Director Southern Africa.