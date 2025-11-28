Westcon-Comstor, Fortanix empower channel partners to drive secure AI and post-quantum readiness

Daniel Hurel, Senior Vice-President, Westcon EMEA Go-To-Market at Westcon-Comstor.

Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, has announced a new agreement with Fortanix, a global leader in data security for an AI world, enabling channel partners to build differentiated, high-margin services that secure AI initiatives and accelerate post-quantum readiness.

Spanning Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the distribution agreement empowers channel partners to build comprehensive data security offerings focused on cryptography, regulatory compliance and post-quantum readiness – unlocking new revenue streams in high-growth areas.

Fortanix’s platform is powered by confidential computing, which keeps data isolated and encrypted during processing, ensuring protection at rest, in motion and in use across hybrid, multicloud and AI environments. Its unified architecture simplifies compliance, centralises policy control and enhances visibility across complex data landscapes.

Through this collaboration, Westcon-Comstor’s partners across South Africa and the wider region can build deep expertise in data privacy, crypto-agility and secure AI – gaining a competitive edge in addressing today’s most advanced data security challenges. The partnership also supports growing demand for unified data security and multicloud control, especially in regulated industries such as finance, healthcare and the public sector.

Partners can also tap into Fortanix’s advanced data tokenisation and confidential computing capabilities, allowing sensitive data to be used securely in analytics or AI models while remaining private and protected.

Westcon-Comstor will support partners with integrated solutions, marketing resources, flexible business models and value-added services, including data insights, enablement and training – helping accelerate time-to-market and long-term growth.

By working through its EMEA-wide network of channel partners, Westcon-Comstor aims to scale adoption of the Fortanix platform, enabling a wider range of end-user organisations to benefit from enterprise-grade data security.

“Our agreement with Fortanix enhances our security portfolio and empowers partners to lead in securing multicloud and AI environments,” said Daniel Hurel, Senior Vice-President, Westcon EMEA Go-To-Market at Westcon-Comstor.

“By delivering a unified platform with the crypto-agility required for post-quantum readiness, we’re helping partners build scalable data security practices that meet critical customer needs – from regulatory compliance to secure AI innovation – unlocking significant services and solutions opportunities.”

“Westcon-Comstor gives us unparalleled reach across the EMEA channel, allowing us to help more organisations secure their data as they navigate the complexities of AI and the post-quantum era,” said Andy Buckland, Vice-President Sales, EMEA at Fortanix. “Together, we’ll provide Westcon’s partners with the tools and support they need to solve their customers’ most pressing data security challenges.”