Westcon-Comstor joins Microsoft REO programme to boost marketplace sales

Westcon-Comstor says the move will help partners scale marketplace-led growth and access cloud commit budgets. (Image source: 123RF)

Technology distributor Westcon-Comstor has joined Microsoft’s resale enabled offers (REO) programme, which allows channel partners to create and manage private offers through the Microsoft Marketplace on behalf of software vendors.

Microsoft REO is aimed at channel-led selling, enabling vendors to authorise approved partners to transact through Microsoft Marketplace while Microsoft manages customer billing and payment collection.

According to Westcon-Comstor, the programme helps partners access cloud commit budgets, accelerate deal cycles and expand customer spending through marketplace transactions, while retaining control of customer relationships and associated services.

Research firm Omdia forecasts cloud marketplace software sales to grow from $30 billion (about R493 billion) in 2024 to $163 billion (about R2.6 trillion) in 2030. Partners are expected to drive most marketplace spend by next year and could generate up to $6.26 in services revenue for every $1 sold via Microsoft Marketplace.

The distributor said it is already supporting partners involved in Microsoft Marketplace opportunities with vendors including Palo Alto Networks and Infoblox. It added that discussions are under way with additional vendors about future collaborations linked to Microsoft REO.

Peter Woest, cloud marketplace partnership director at Westcon-Comstor, said hyperscaler marketplaces are redefining how enterprise software is bought and sold, but success depends on turning activity into repeatable business.

“By wrapping Microsoft Marketplace with our value-added services and technical marketplace expertise, we’re making simplicity and scale a reality and allowing partners to quickly establish, build and grow their Microsoft Marketplace business,” said Woest.

Darren Sharpe, marketplace channel lead at Microsoft, said the company’s priority is to help partners build marketplace practices supported by the broader ecosystem.

“Westcon-Comstor is helping partners drive momentum through REO, enabling vendors to extend their reach while keeping the channel at the centre of the customer relationship,” Sharpe said.

The move expands Westcon-Comstor’s hyperscaler marketplace strategy following the launch of its AWS Marketplace programme in 2024.