Westcon-Comstor signs Infoblox distribution deal for southern Africa

Nickey Mannya, director for cyber security and next-generation solutions at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

Westcon-Comstor has signed a distribution agreement with Infoblox to extend its cyber security and networking offering in southern Africa.

In a previous ITWeb article, Westcon-Comstor tabled its ambition to specialise in security as part of its growth strategy. The firm said it would prioritise a consultative selling approach – serving as a partner to directly support operators with their choice of technologies and in their digital journeys – over pure traditional distribution.

“We can’t be everything to everyone; we are not consumer focused and we believe it is vital to understand what a customer requires," said Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. "We can provide access to tailor-made solutions to help meet these requirements.”

She added that there was obviously competition in the channel, with operators fighting for business and market share.

According to IDC, global security spending is projected to grow by 11.8% in 2026, exceeding $300 billion, fuelled by AI-driven security platforms.

The partnership will see Westcon-Comstor distribute Infoblox’s networking and security platform to channel partners in the region, targeting organisations operating across hybrid cloud and multicloud environments.

The partners highlighted in a statement that cloud adoption across Africa had moved well beyond early-stage migration, with more than 86% of organisations reporting medium or high cloud maturity in 2025 and nearly all planning to expand and refine their cloud architectures. “At the same time, more than 60% are strengthening cyber security and risk-mitigation protocols to protect increasingly complex hybrid and multicloud environments.”

The statement added: “Foundational technologies such as DNS, DHCP and IP address management remain critical to digital operations and must evolve to meet growing complexity and cyber threat pressures facing African organisations.”

Under the agreement, Westcon-Comstor’s partners will gain access to Infoblox’s platform, which integrates networking and security functions and is designed to automate and secure core network services. The distributor will also provide technical support and go-to-market enablement to partners.

“Hybrid and multicloud environments have increased the operational and security demands placed on core network services,” said Nickey Mannya, director for cyber security and next-generation solutions at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “By bringing Infoblox into our southern African portfolio, we are equipping our partners with a platform that strengthens network resilience while creating new opportunities for growth across security and cloud engagements.”

Infoblox said the partnership strengthened its regional reach through established channel relationships.

“Southern Africa is a strategic growth market where organisations are looking to modernise securely and at scale,” said Justin Olivier, regional manager for SADC at Infoblox. “Partnering with Westcon-Comstor gives us the reach, channel expertise and local market insight required to help partners deliver secure, automated and resilient network services to their customers.”

Infoblox counts more than 6 000 customers globally, including a large share of Fortune 100 companies, and focuses on delivering integrated networking and security capabilities for enterprise environments.