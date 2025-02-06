Westcon-Comstor EMEA secures distribution rights for Splunk

Louise Taute, MD, Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, has announced that its Comstor arm has secured EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) distribution rights for cyber security and observability leader Splunk Inc.

Splunk is based in San Francisco, California, and produces software for searching, monitoring and analysing machine-generated data via a web-style interface.

In 2023, Cisco made headlines when it announced its intention to acquire New York Stock Exchange-listed Splunk in a $28 billion (R527 billion) deal.

Cisco published a statement confirming the deal at $157 per share in cash, and said the purchase would create “one of the world’s largest software companies”.

In joining the Splunk and Cisco distribution community in the EMEA region, Comstor expects to unlock new growth opportunities for channel partners.

Comstor says Cisco partners in EMEA will be able to access a dedicated Splunk portfolio for select Cisco customers via Comstor on a subscription basis, in line with existing purchase and consumption models.

Existing Splunk partners can deploy and sell Cisco solutions including AppDynamics and ThousandEyes.

The EMEA distribution agreement builds on an existing collaboration between Comstor and Splunk in Asia-Pacific.

Louise Taute, MD at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa, said: “Comstor is ideally equipped to enable partners to take advantage of the opportunities presented by this agreement, as reflected by the fact that around 90% of our teams are accredited with Splunk sales or engineer certifications.”

Alexandra Turbitt, GVP EMEA Partner Organisation at Splunk, added: “Welcoming Comstor to our distribution family is an exciting milestone that strengthens our connection with Cisco Business.”