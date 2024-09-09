Westcon-Comstor relocates Southern African head office in strategic upgrade

Louise Taute, MD, Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

Technology distributor Westcon-Comstor is relocating its Midrand facility to a new office space in the Waterfall Precinct.

“Our move might not be a huge geographical leap, as the new Southern African head office will be a stone’s throw away from the current facilities, but it is a transformative one as we ensure improved accessibility and enhanced facilities,” says Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

She says the new offices will feature improved collaborative spaces and support the company's sustainability goals, while creating a better environment for partner engagement.

The relocation will be phased to minimise disruption, starting with the optimisation and automation of the local logistical operations, which is already underway.

The second phase, scheduled for October, will see the team relocate to a temporary facility within its new building while the new offices are being built.

"This move is just part of a broader transformation strategy at Westcon-Comstor - one which we believe will improve our relationships with our partners, modernise how we deliver our services, better serve our staff and customers, and enable us to be a more sustainable corporate citizen,” says Taute.