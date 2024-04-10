Westcon-Comstor to distribute Juniper's AI-native networking platform

Cleshenton Britton, Juniper channel manager at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

Westcon-Comstor and Juniper Networks have announced the rollout of Juniper’s AI-native networking platform to help resellers provide AI services to their customers.



Westcon-Comstor is a primary Juniper distributor in Southern Africa, and this status enables it to assist partners in offering end-to-end AI capabilities across campus, branch, and data centre infrastructures.

According to Juniper, this is the industry’s first AI-native networking platform, "purpose-built to leverage AIOps". It took seven years of AI learning to develop and ensure that every network interaction is dependable, quantifiable, and secure.

Westcon-Comstor says the platform can provide up to an 85% reduction in operational expenditures compared to traditional network solutions, as well as fewer network trouble tickets (90%), IT onsite visits (85%), and network incident resolution times (50%).

It incorporates products and enhancements including Marvis Minis and the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant for Data Centre. According to the two partners, these features offer predictive problem-solving, automated troubleshooting, and in-depth network insights that were previously unattainable.

In addition, the platform is designed with energy-efficient hardware that reduces power consumption without compromising performance or security.

Cleshenton Britton, Juniper channel manager at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa, says, “What distinguishes Juniper's AI-Native Networking Platform is its holistic approach, integrating campus, branch, and data centre networking solutions through a unified AI engine and the Marvis VNA.

“This comprehensive application of AI for IT Operations (AIOps) across the network spectrum facilitates deep insights, automated problem resolution, and consistent network assurance, thereby shifting the IT teams' focus from basic connectivity maintenance to advancing superior and secure end-user experiences,” adds Britton.