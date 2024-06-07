Callum McGregor promoted to COO role at Westcon-Comstor

Callum McGregor

Westcon-Comstor’s Callum McGregor has been appointed as chief operating officer (COO), in addition to his role as chief financial officer (CFO).

Originally from South Africa and now based in New York, McGregor joined Westcon-Comstor in 2015 and became CFO in 2021.

His new, dual role sees him assume leadership for IT, supply chain operations, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) functions, while retaining his existing responsibilities for finance, legal and data and analytics.

David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor, says McGregor has been an outstanding CFO "demonstrating great commercial and operating capability while ensuring high performance across critical support functions.”



Westcon-Comstor, specialist distributor of business technology and part of the Datatec group, operates in more than 70 countries worldwide.

The company’s FY24 financial results, published last month, show an 8% year-on-year increase in net revenue to a record $3.69bn.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 26% to $120.2m, with gross profit up 23% to $403m as the company shifts to a software, services and subscription-based recurring revenue model.