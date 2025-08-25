Westcon-Comstor, Microsoft unite to accelerate partner transformation across Africa

Louise Taute, Managing Director at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor and Microsoft’s primary transformation distributor in South Africa, is proud to announce the Westcon-Comstor | Microsoft Partner Summit: Transformation that Builds Tomorrow. This exclusive invite-only event will bring together a select group of partners to explore strategic growth opportunities across Microsoft Cloud, AI and security.

The summit launches on 28 August in Johannesburg, with regional activations in Cape Town (17 September) and Kenya (9 October), marking a major milestone in Westcon-Comstor’s mission to accelerate business transformation in partnership with Microsoft across the continent.

“We're not just curating another partner event — we’re creating a platform for transformation,” says Louise Taute, Managing Director at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “As Microsoft’s primary transformation distributor in sub-Saharan Africa, we have a responsibility to empower our partners with more than just tools. This summit gives them a tailored pathway to innovate, scale and lead.”

The agenda will include focused sessions on AI business solutions, cloud modernisation and security specialisation – supported by Microsoft’s FY26 partner priorities and programmes. Attendees will have the opportunity to create custom transformation plans at Westcon-Comstor’s onsite Transformation Booth and gain insights into exclusive offerings, value-added services and co-selling strategies.

The interactive booths are designed to support partners in shaping their transformation strategies, and include:

AI Booth will focus on turning Microsoft AI capabilities into scalable, real-world solutions. Partners can explore practical use cases, repeatable offers and go-to-market strategies to help them monetise AI adoption.

Cloud Booth will unpack Microsoft Azure migration and modernisation opportunities through a business growth lens. Topics include cloud funding programmes, hybrid models and how to create recurring revenue through long-term cloud engagements.

Security Booth will showcase how partners can lead with Microsoft’s end-to-end security offerings, build zero trust architectures and meet growing demand for threat protection and compliance across customer environments.

Transformation Booth will provide partners with a space to co-create a customised growth plan with Westcon-Comstor experts. Based on Microsoft’s FY26 priorities, this booth will help partners align investments, certifications and strategic initiatives to their individual business goals.

“This is about aligning growth strategies with opportunity,” continues Taute. “We’re helping our partners move from product sellers to solution builders. It’s about meaningful transformation – and that takes partnership, data, enablement and vision. That’s what we’re bringing to the table.”

Attendance is by invitation only. Interested Microsoft partners can apply to attend here.