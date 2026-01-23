Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa kicks off 2026 with high-impact vendor networking evening

David Grant, Group CEO of Westcon-Comstor.

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa officially kicked off 2026 with an exclusive vendor appreciation and leadership engagement event on 21 January, hosted at the scenic Riboville Hotel in Waterfall, Sandton. The gathering brought together strategic technology partners and the Westcon-Comstor EMEA Executive Committee to celebrate partnership success and align on opportunities for the year ahead.

Spearheaded by CEO, David Grant, and Executive Vice-President for MEA, Rakesh Parbhoo, the event marked a meaningful start to the new year, spotlighting the power of partnership, shared purpose and regional growth. With EMEA leadership flown in from across Europe and the Middle East, the evening gave local partners a unique opportunity to connect directly with Westcon-Comstor’s global strategy-makers.

“When we talk about growth, we’re talking about collective momentum,” said Grant. “This gathering was about reconnecting with the people who make that momentum possible. Our partners in southern Africa continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation, and we’re proud to support them with the global scale, tools and expertise to keep building on that success.”

Louise Taute, Managing Director of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

The evening provided a relaxed, collaborative space for vendors to engage directly with Westcon-Comstor’s global leadership. From informal discussions to shared reflections on market trends, the event fostered meaningful connections and opened the door to deeper understanding around local challenges and shared opportunities in the year ahead.

“Our strategy is clear, and that is to empower partners with more than just products, but also access to expertise, enablement and shared success,” said Louise Taute, Managing Director of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “Being able to bring our global leadership team into the same room as our local partners shows just how seriously we take that commitment. It was an evening of genuine connection and a powerful way to launch the year.”

Rakesh Parbhoo, Executive Vice-President, Westcon-Comstor MEA.

“Southern Africa is one of the most dynamic partner ecosystems in our global network,” added Parbhoo. “This kick-off event was about listening, sharing and building excitement for the journey ahead. Together with our vendors, we’re well-positioned to lead the way in driving value for our partners and customers alike.”

As the first major touchpoint for 2026, the vendor session set a positive tone for the year, reinforcing Westcon-Comstor’s role as a strategic ally to vendors and partners, while igniting fresh energy for collaboration, enablement and channel innovation.