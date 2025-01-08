Westcon-Comstor unveils exclusive 24/7 Microsoft Advanced Support Services

Michelle Themelis, Microsoft Business Lead at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa. (Image: Supplied)

Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced the launch of its Microsoft Advanced Support Services, setting a new benchmark for support in the Microsoft services industry. This unique offering positions Westcon-Comstor as the only distributor providing true 24/7 advanced support for Microsoft Azure and M365 in South Africa, catering to partners and customers with complex cloud environments.

"We are focused and determined to remain a key player in the market. Our commitment to customer growth and support is unwavering. The launch of our new Microsoft Advanced Support Services offering fits in perfectly with our digital transformation journey and our focus on building a data-driven business that can deliver the services our partners need,” says Michelle Themelis, Microsoft Business Lead at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa."

Comprehensive support solution

The Microsoft Advanced Support Services from Westcon-Comstor includes robust features designed to address the diverse and sophisticated needs of Azure and M365 clients. The Microsoft Advanced Support Services include three levels of support, each tailored to specific requirements and complexities:

Level 1 Support offers first-line technical assistance for Azure and M365 users, including timely responses via phone, e-mail or chat, basic troubleshooting, account set-up and escalation to Level 2 for more complex problems.

Level 2 Support provides in-depth technical guidance and resolution for escalated issues, proactive monitoring and collaboration with cross-functional teams to ensure comprehensive solutions.

Level 3 Support delivers advanced troubleshooting, root cause analysis, performance optimisation, and security posture assessments to maintain robust protection and compliance. This level also includes knowledge transfer and mentorship to empower internal teams and drive continuous improvement.

Cloud Enablement Services

Westcon-Comstor’s Cloud Enablement Services are designed to accelerate the growth of cloud businesses by offering in-depth, one-on-one consultations with Microsoft-qualified Partner Technical Consultants, providing deployment, migration and optimisation best practices. These services include cloud consults, optimisation reports and partner success plans tailored to enrich capabilities and drive customer success, as well as support practice enablement assessments and other technical consultations to enhance support operations.

Proactive management and strategic support

To ensure timely attention to a partner’s service needs, the Microsoft Advanced Support Services team employs a proactive approach that includes assistance with performance optimisation, security posture assessments and comprehensive support strategies. This ensures that businesses are no longer in a position where they are simply reacting to but are also prepared to prevent them, leading to higher uptime and greater efficiency.

Unparalleled response times

Rapid response times are crucial in maintaining the efficiency and reliability of cloud operations. Westcon-Comstor’s Microsoft Advanced Support Services excels in this area with a sliding scale of response times tailored to the severity of issues. This structured approach ensures that Westcon-Comstor can help partners swiftly and effectively, minimising downtime and maximising productivity.

Core customer benefits

Westcon-Comstor’s Microsoft Advanced Support Services offer numerous benefits to partners and customers, enhancing their capabilities and ensuring maximum uptime. These services provide advanced troubleshooting and root cause analysis for complex issues, proactive optimisation to boost performance and security posture assessments to maintain robust protection and compliance. Additionally, customers benefit from knowledge transfer and mentorship, which empower internal teams and drive continuous improvement.

"Our clients have spoken, and we've listened. Managing Microsoft Azure and M365 for customers can be overwhelming, but our 24/7 support services simplify operations and free up teams to focus on business growth. With our expert cloud consults, we provide the technical guidance needed to optimise cloud projects and drive success,” adds Themelis.

By providing round-the-clock expert assistance, Westcon-Comstor ensures that partners and customers can maximise their Azure and M365 investments, reduce downtime and achieve their business goals.