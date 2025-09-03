Western Cape pilots smart e-lockers to streamline medication collection

The Groote Schuur Hospital e-locker unit. (Image: Service Systems)

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness continues to prioritise innovation that improves patient experience and access to care, especially for stable chronic patients. Among the most successful innovations is the smart e-locker medication dispensing system, now operational at facilities such as Groote Schuur Hospital, Elsies River, Kraaifontein and Delft Community Health Centres.

This initiative forms part of a broader patient-focused strategy, including the Chronic Dispensing Unit (CDU), off-site collection points, chronic clubs and wellness hub outreaches. Together, these services ensure that stable patients can collect their medication conveniently, safely and without enduring unnecessary queues.

Why e-lockers?

The e-locker system is the result of several years of strategic planning and collaboration by pharmacy teams across the province. Early explorations included fully automated dispensing systems, but these proved difficult to integrate with existing workflows.

E-lockers, developed and implemented by local technology provider Service Systems, offered a more flexible, scalable and patient-friendly solution.

Piloted at 11 facilities, e-lockers have become a natural extension of the CDU, which in 2022 alone delivered over 4.5 million parcels to 390 000 patients.

How the system works

At Groote Schuur Hospital and other pilot facilities, e-lockers are used for repeat prescriptions:

The pharmacy team verifies a patient’s cellphone number and dispenses the prescribed medication.

The parcel is securely packaged and placed into the e-locker system.

The patient receives an SMS with a one-time PIN (OTP).

Using the touchscreen console, the patient enters the PIN and retrieves their parcel within 48 hours, even after hours.

If a parcel is not collected in time, it is removed and managed by pharmacy staff for follow-up.

Impact on patient experience

Traditionally, patients had to spend hours queuing to collect chronic medication. The e-locker system eliminates this burden by offering a queue-free, discreet and reliable option, particularly valuable during high-demand periods such as the festive season.

By reducing congestion in pharmacies, staff are freed up to focus on complex clinical consultations. The system also helps patients overcome barriers such as transport costs and rigid clinic hours, contributing to better treatment adherence and improved health outcomes.

In December 2022 alone, the CDU and linked services distributed an additional 400 000 parcels to ensure patients were “ready, collect, go” for the holidays.

Safety and privacy

Data security: Every transaction is PIN-protected and traceable.

Patient privacy: Cellphone numbers are verified before dispatch.

Support: Elderly or tech-averse patients are assisted by staff, with demonstrations to build confidence.

Continuity: Patients remain eligible if they update their details and attend check-ups every six months.

Looking ahead

The Groote Schuur Hospital e-locker unit currently has 98 compartments for outpatients, with expansion under way for inpatient use. Across the province, e-lockers are being assessed for further roll-out based on community need and feasibility.

This smart technology complements existing services, including:

Over 6 500 chronic clubs province-wide

Off-site pick-up points

Community wellness hubs in Bishop Lavis, Belhar and Fisantekraal

A step towards community-centred care

The e-locker system reflects the province’s 'Whole of Society Approach', which brings health services closer to where people live, work and connect. Patients like Faghmeeda Common and Pauline Ruiters have already expressed appreciation for faster, friendlier collection options.

By embracing digital innovation, Groote Schuur Hospital and the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness are shaping a new model of accessible, patient-centred and resilient healthcare – one where technology works hand-in-hand with human care.

Contact Service Systems to learn more about its technology solutions and drive transformative change in your business operations. Together, you can create a future of seamless customer experiences and operational excellence.