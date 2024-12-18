Western Cape youth gain ‘critical’ cyber safety skills

200 girls from the Western Cape receive free cyber security content licences.

Some 200 youths from communities in the Western Cape have been upskilled and received cyber security content licences.

This, as part of an initiative to boost cyber security awareness and digital literacy skills among local youth.

KnowBe4 partnered with the MiDO Foundation to provide free cyber security content licences through the Cyber Power Girls programme.

Spearheaded by the MiDO Foundation and supported by the Commonwealth Secretariat Africa Cyber Fellowship Programme, participating schools in the Boland, Winelands and Helderberg areas, the Western Cape Education Department, ROAR, KnowBe4 and MiDO Academy, the Cyber Power Girls initiative aims to bridge the digital divide by equipping young women with the skills and confidence needed to navigate today’s complex digital landscape.

“We identified vulnerable girls in under-resourced communities as a huge risk, given the increasing cases of cyber bullying and digital threats facing our youth,” says Dale Simons, CEO of the MiDO Foundation.

Through KnowBe4’s donation, participants engaged with interactive, gamified content that made learning cyber security both engaging and accessible.

“We’re thrilled to see the KnowBe4 student edition delivering student-specific security awareness training and empowering 200 South African girls against today’s online threats,” explains Ben Syn, director of university and career education at KnowBe4.

“This offering equips these young women with critical digital skills, protecting them now while opening doors to cyber security careers in this growing field.”

As part of the programme, students were trained via KnowBe4’s Student Edition, which is a set of learning modules designed specifically for young learners to develop essential cyber security skills. It covers topics such as safe internet practices, recognising social engineering tactics, and understanding online privacy.

Over the course of the programme, students also tackled real-world scenarios, including identifying phishing scams, creating secure passwords, and understanding the dangers of oversharing online.

Michelle Kim Swartland, programme manager of the Cyber Power Girls, comments: “These young women are now equipped with knowledge that will protect them and their communities while also inspiring them to pursue careers in technology and cyber security.”

One of the participants, a 16-year-old from Rusthof Secondary School, shared her experience: “The Cyber Power Girls programme was an extraordinary experience. The encouragement from both peers and mentors significantly boosted my confidence in my technical abilities and inspired me to further my learning. Through this programme, I acquired vital skills, including password security, phishing detection, and online safety. I am now equipped to identify scams, prevent hacking attempts, and maintain a secure online presence.

Another student highlighted how the programme shaped her aspirations “Through the Cyber Power Girls programme, I acquired essential cyber security and technology skills that I am eager to apply.

“I will focus on practicing online safety and understanding how to remain secure in the digital realm. My objective is to raise awareness among others, equipping them with the knowledge needed to protect themselves online.”