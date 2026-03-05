Western Union, Sasai target SA’s $1bn remittance market

The app is designed to meet the evolving needs of an increasingly connected and mobile population.

Western Union and Sasai Fintech, a division of Cassava Technologies, have launched a co-branded international money transfer app for the South African market.

The app combines Western Union's global payout network with Sasai's local payments as a service platform, enabling users to send money abroad via mobile devices.

Funding options include debit and credit cards, electronic funds transfers and cash payments at more than 150 000 Sasai retail outlets. Recipients can receive funds in bank accounts or digital wallets, or collect cash at retail locations abroad.

Mohamed Touhami el Ouazzani, head of Africa at Western Union, said the partnership brings its global network to SA's digitally savvy consumers with cross-border ties. “We are delighted that our partnership with Sasai Fintech allows us to bring the strength of our global network to where people are, enabling South Africa’s consumers to connect with the world.”

Darlington Mandivenga, CEO of fintech and digital platforms at Cassava Technologies, said the partnership accelerates financial inclusion for Africans in the diaspora and their families. “Backed by our regulated assets, integrated tech stack, super app platform and innovations like stablecoins, we’re redefining Africa’s payments infrastructure.”

The launch comes amid rising demand for digital cross-border services, the companies said in a statement.

According to Research and Markets, SA's inbound remittance market reached $937.2 million in 2024 and is forecast to hit $1.03 billion by 2028.

According to the Reserve Bank, the largest destination markets are Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi and Mozambique, which account for nearly 90% of formal SADC remittances.

Competitors in the space include Mama Money, Mukuru, Shoprite Money Market and PayPal, alongside banks and mobile wallet providers.

The app is available on Android and iOS, with digital onboarding allowing users to register and verify their identity via smartphone.