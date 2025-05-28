What can AI do for Gogos: AI with intention in the public sector

John Bosco Arends, Chairperson of the Chartered CIO Council. (Image: Supplied)

Artificial intelligence in the public sector can improve the lives of South Africans, but only if it's developed and deployed with purpose. This is the challenge facing public servants today. Where should they look to start finding that purpose? Maybe they can start with those people so many of us lean on for support.

Gogos are the pillars of many communities in South Africa. The name is from isiZulu and means "grandmother". But this title has more meaning – it refers to the wisdom of elders, the power of matriarchs who hold communities together, and how these women connect culture and unity to the new generations.

The gogo provides the north star on how public servants can shape artificial intelligence to create citizen experiences, says John Bosco Arends, Chairperson of the Chartered CIO Council.

"I am optimistic about the next ICT leap that becomes possible in public service when we tap responsibly into the efficiencies offered by AI. As South Africans, we have taken great leaps before, but this could be our greatest one yet. As public servants, our mindset can switch on to more seamless citizen experiences when we use emerging technologies for the good of everyone, especially our gogos."

Better service through AI

Arends based his thoughts on a recent keynote speech he delivered at the OpenText Public Sector Imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal. In a career spanning almost five decades, he was there as information evolved from punch cards to predictive algorithms. He lived through the transformation of knowledge transfer, from paper trails to digital footprints.

AI is one of the most profound technological opportunities he has yet encountered. Yet, for that opportunity to have lasting impact and meaning, it must be about people.

"I even like to joke that I’m the ‘gogo’s husband’, because when we talk about reaching underserved communities, I think of her first. When we talk about AI, we must start with how we serve her better."

If the public sector wants to use AI effectively, it should approach the technology with clear intent, not just for the outcomes but also the journey to achieve them. To that end, Arends identifies two important considerations.

The first is that AI is not magic but a powerful tool already used in business to produce predictable outcomes. Coupled with that is the perspective that predictability can often slow down service delivery due to bureaucracy. For AI to cut through those barriers, the public sector must deploy it with intention.

"If we want AI to serve us, we must first ask ourselves what we want from it. Do we want it to reduce inefficiencies, enhance compliance or streamline procurement? If yes, we must start by digitising our records. Every policy, form and framework should be accessible. This is not about convenience. It is totally about transparency. It is even about giving the Auditor General a willing, audit-ready environment because compliance is not about ticking boxes – it is about earning trust."

AI for the people

AI will not have much use or impact unless the government creates applications that people can relate to in their daily lives, struggles and desires. Hence the emphasis on making gogos a touchstone for digital transformation. They are observant elders who actively participate in the ups and downs of their communities. If an AI project can help those who carry the hopes and dreams of others, we know we're on the right track.

Arends also cautions that the public sector mustn't be seduced by the convenience of AI and ignore its risks.

"Who is programming the algorithms? Are they inclusive? Are they biased? Are they helping citizens or simply scaling inefficiencies? AI should not be reserved for coders, CIOs and information officers. It must be aligned to policy and guided by value for citizens. We cannot forget the gogo needing to access her healthcare information, as her needs must definitively guide our service."

How can public sector leaders and their teams know if they are on the right track? Arends offers three questions they can ask:

What do they want from AI?

How does that translate into policy?

How do they measure the success of that policy for a gogo, for a digital native and for every other citizen they serve?

"What is immediately clear is that as public servants who serve through ICT, we are not just building our systems – we are building a society. AI applied with intention can ignite innovation that matters. I look forward to that moment because it is then that we will really accelerate our delivery of seamless citizen experiences."

