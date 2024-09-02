What does IBM's acquisition of webMethods mean for your business?

IBM closed its acquisition of webMethods at the start of July.

IBM has closed its acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG for €2.13 billion (R42 billion). It's a smart move by IBM, forming part of its strategy to dominate the AI and hybrid cloud markets, and also underscores the enormous value that the webMethods platform brings to countless enterprise customers.

But what does this acquisition offer to your business data and digital plans?

Enterprise Service Bus.

What webMethods platform?

webMethods is the Swiss Army knife of integration and API management. A powerful integration platform, it offers integration, runtime, development and API management tools that help enterprises combine even the most eclectic and diverse technology systems, from legacy mainframes to ultra-modern cloud services.

By adding these two services to its current stack, IBM will massively enhance its AI and hybrid cloud capabilities. According to Rob Thomas, IBM's Senior Vice-President of Software and Chief Commercial Officer: "Together with IBM watsonx AI and data platform, as well as application modernisation, data fabric and IT automation products, webMethods will help clients unlock the full potential of their applications and data. This powerful combination helps drive innovation while preparing businesses for AI, no matter where applications or data reside."

The integration of webMethods will turbocharge IBM watsonx with advanced data ingestion capabilities. webMethods will bring top-notch integration and API management tools, facilitating seamless operations across hybrid multicloud environments.

Why this acquisition matters to enterprises

These synergies will drive innovation and enable enterprises to leverage AI more effectively. With the integration of webMethods, IBM will offer arguably the most comprehensive application and data integration solutions on the market. This news is pertinent for any enterprise that wants to pursue innovation, digital transformation and the AI future – especially if they struggle with advanced integration and automation, data silos, and including old-yet-vital infrastructure and software.

mWtech, which positions itself as a leading integration house and expert implementer of webMethods, welcomes the acquisitions, noting that the heft of IBM will bring next-generation integration and data solutions into more companies. Instead of undoing reliable legacy systems or bending backwards to accommodate different data silos, IBM watsonx + webMethods will make it even more attainable for companies to become digitally enhanced and data-infused.

Known for its expertise in enterprise application integration and middleware solutions, mWtech will play an important role in supporting IBM's roll-out of these new platforms and deliver a seamless transition to enterprise customers, maximising the benefits of IBM's enhanced offerings. Their collaboration with IBM will help clients achieve seamless integration, efficient data management and robust API management, ultimately driving digital transformation.

Creating the AI future for enterprises

IBM closed its acquisition of webMethods at the start of July.

IBM closed its acquisition of webMethods at the start of July, cementing its place as the home of AI and hybrid cloud solutions. By combining IBM's global scale and focus on hybrid cloud and AI, integration and data specialists such as mWtech can develop and deliver even better solutions for enterprises to get the most out of their applications and data.

Yet, these capabilities already exist. mWtech uses webMethods to help large and medium enterprises modernise without sacrificing their technical investments and organic digitisation. If you still struggle to create harmony and momentum with your digital transformation plans, the answers are there in webMethods – and they are about to become even more potent through IBM.

Contact mWtech today and discover you are much closer to reaching integration and data superiority, helping your business step up in the digital and artificial intelligence era.