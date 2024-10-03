What does it cost to implement HubSpot CRM?

Implementing a CRM system can be daunting, as the total cost of implementation and the cost over time are not transparent.

Most companies want to service their companies better and understand that to do this, they need to accommodate and satisfy the needs of their customers. A CRM system is the answer to do this at scale.

That being said, implementing a CRM system is a daunting task. The total cost of implementation and the cost over time are not transparent. Neither is the time to ROI nor the time to completion. One could argue that this type of project is never really completed. It takes a confident leader to take on a project like this.

At MO Agency, we’ve implemented hundreds of CRM systems for our customers, so one element we can share is the hard costs of the project. HubSpot pricing (software licensing), consulting, data migration, customisation, training and user support costs.

Let’s start with software licensing. Below is the US dollar pricing for HubSpot software. HubSpot is an internationally recognised and used CRM platform, and its pricing is universally set and presented using US dollars.

The rand pricing, mentioned further down, represents the cost of implementation and consulting fees of agencies or HubSpot resellers. To be as accurate as possible, we have provided pricing that is relevant and available within the South African market and context.

HubSpot licensing pricing

HubSpot provides a flexible pricing model across its five hubs: Marketing, sales, service, content and operations. The costs depend on the plan you choose – starter, professional or enterprise.

It is not necessary to start with all the HubSpot Hubs, but most customers will kick off with a combination of HubSpot Sales and Service seats and Core seats.

Sales seats have specialised functions like forecasting and other sales-specific tools. Service seats have customer service-specific functionality like ticket routing, surveys and help desk. Core seats provide general access to everything in the CRM system except specialised sales and service functionality.

1. Core seats

Professional : $45/mo/seat

: $45/mo/seat Enterprise: $75/mo/seat

2. Sales Hub:

Starter : $15/mo/seat

: $15/mo/seat Professional : $90/mo/seat

: $90/mo/seat Enterprise: $150/mo/seat

3. Service Hub:

Starter : $15/mo/seat

: $15/mo/seat Professional : $90/mo/seat

: $90/mo/seat Enterprise: $150/mo/seat

4. Content Hub:

Starter : $15/mo/seat

: $15/mo/seat Professional : $450/mo

: $450/mo Enterprise: $1 500/mo

5. Operations Hub:

Starter : $15/mo/seat

: $15/mo/seat Professional : $720/mo

: $720/mo Enterprise: $2 000/mo

6. Marketing+ Hub:

Starter : $15/mo/seat

: $15/mo/seat Professional : $900/mo

: $900/mo Enterprise: $3 800/mo

HubSpot implementation costs

Implementation costs involve consulting, set-up, training, data migration and customisations. Here are some implementation factors:

involve consulting, set-up, training, data migration and customisations. Here are some implementation factors: Consulting, set-up and training : HubSpot onboarding fees vary depending on the hub and the services required, ranging from R10 000-R250 000 .

: HubSpot onboarding fees vary depending on the hub and the services required, ranging from . Customisation and integration : This can range between R30 000-R500 000 , depending on the number of custom workflows, integrations with other tools and CRM complexity.

: This can range between , depending on the number of custom workflows, integrations with other tools and CRM complexity. Data migration: Migrating data from an existing CRM, database or Excel to HubSpot can cost around R10 000-R100 000, depending on the volume and complexity of the data.

Additional costs

Third-party software : If your business relies on multiple systems like ERP or other CRM systems, integration costs can add significantly to the budget. These costs vary but typically range from $50-$1 000/mo .

: If your business relies on multiple systems like ERP or other CRM systems, integration costs can add significantly to the budget. These costs vary but typically range from . Ongoing support: After the initial implementation, businesses may require ongoing technical support, maintenance and updates, which can also incur additional costs. R30 000-R100 000/mo.

Total cost breakdown

Small company (10-25 users)

CRM licensing: $800 to $1 300/mo , depending on your chosen plan.

, depending on your chosen plan. Implementation: R25 000 - R60 000, depending on custom needs, integrations and company size.

Mid-sized company (25-50 users)

Licensing: $1 600 to $3 000/mo , depending on your chosen plan.

, depending on your chosen plan. Implementation: R60 000 - R250 000, depending on custom needs, integrations and company size.

Large company (100 - 200 users)

Licensing: $6 500 to $15 000/mo , depending on your chosen plan.

, depending on your chosen plan. Implementation: R300 000 - R1 000 000+, depending on custom needs, integrations and company size.

Add Marketing Hub:

Adding Marketing Hub to integrate your e-mail marketing, website, forms, social media and more is costed mostly on the number of contacts you wish to market to.

2 000 contacts: $53/mo

10 000 contacts: $1 250/mo

50 000 contacts: $4 000/mo

Final thoughts

In summary, HubSpot provides an intuitive, cost-effective solution for businesses focused on marketing and sales integration. Its flexible pricing and modular approach allow businesses of all sizes to tailor the solution to fit their needs, from smaller companies with limited budgets, to enterprises seeking advanced features.

The implementation costs are very scalable and depend largely on the complexity and size of the business that needs to be onboarded into the CRM.