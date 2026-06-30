What is a DDoS attack and why should you care?

A DDoS attack does not need to steal customer data to hurt your business. (Image: Domains)

A Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack is not subtle. It doesn't sneak into your website looking for a back door. It kicks the front door in with traffic.

In simple terms, a DDoS attack floods a website, server, network, or Domain Name System (DNS) with more requests than it can handle. The goal is to overwhelm the system so real visitors cannot get through.

For a business, that means slow pages, failed forms, broken checkouts, missed enquiries, e-mail disruption, and a website that looks unreliable - even if the problem is an attack and not your setup.

Recent high-volume attacks against South African hosting and Internet infrastructure providers showed how quickly this can become a local problem. When a hosting, DNS, or network infrastructure is hit, businesses connected to that infrastructure can feel the impact too. You do not have to be the direct target to end up offline.

How a DDoS attack works

Most DDoS attacks use a botnet. This is a network of infected computers, routers, servers, or connected devices controlled by attackers without the owners knowing.

Each device sends traffic to the same target at the same time. One request is manageable. Thousands or millions of requests are not.

The pressure can hit different parts of your online setup, including your website server, DNS services, and network bandwidth.

Some attacks are brute-force traffic floods. Others are more targeted and harder to spot because they mimic normal user behaviour. Either way, the result is the same: your systems slow down, error out, or stop responding.

Why DDoS attacks are such a risk

A DDoS attack does not need to steal customer data to hurt your business. Downtime is enough.

If your website is offline, customers do not see “temporary infrastructure-level traffic event”. They see a broken website. That affects their trust in your online stability immediately.

For e-commerce stores, downtime can mean lost revenue. For service businesses, it can mean lost leads. For customer portals, booking systems, and online platforms, it can block access to services people rely on.

DNS attacks are especially dangerous because DNS connects your domain name to your website. If DNS fails, visitors may not reach your site even when your hosting server is still working.

That is why DDoS protection is not just a technical nice-to-have. It is part of keeping your business visible, accessible, and credible online.

How to help prevent DDoS attacks

You cannot stop every attacker from trying. What you can do is make sure harmful traffic has a lower chance of taking you offline.

Start with DDoS-protected DNS. Your DNS needs to stay available because it is what lets visitors reach your website.

Use Anycast DNS where possible. It distributes DNS requests across multiple locations rather than relying on a single server. That improves speed, reliability, and resilience during traffic spikes.

You should also use bot filtering, monitor unusual traffic, keep your website software updated, and protect your domain with transfer locks and Two-Factor Authentication.

DDoS attacks are built to disrupt. They can slow down your site, block customers, hurt trust, and interrupt services tied to your domain.

Domains.co.za Domain Protection helps reduce that risk with DDoS and botnet protection, DDoS Protected DNS, Anycast DNS across 62 locations, WHOIS Privacy, Domain Transfer Lock, 2FA on domain updates, and DNSSEC support.

Keep your domain secure, accessible, and better protected against harmful traffic with Domains.co.za Domain Protection.