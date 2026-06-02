What is modern EDR? The upgrade to enterprise-grade endpoint protection

The upgrade to enterprise-grade endpoint protection.

For years, organisations have faced a difficult choice in endpoint security. On one end, there are affordable solutions such as anti-virus (AV) or endpoint protection platforms (EPP), designed primarily to prevent known threats. On the other are complex, enterprise-grade endpoint detection and response (EDR) platforms built for organisations with dedicated security teams.

For many small and midsize businesses (SMEs) and the managed service providers (MSPs) that support them, neither option fully meets their needs.

Today’s threat landscape requires stronger detection and faster response. But it also demands simplicity, automation and operational efficiency. Organisations need endpoint security that delivers advanced protection without introducing high costs or high complexity.

This is where modern EDR comes in.

Why is traditional anti-virus and basic endpoint protection no longer enough?

Traditional AV and first-generation EPP tools were built to stop known threats using signatures and static detection methods. Modern attacks are designed to evade them.

Cyber criminals now rely on:

Fileless malware and living-off-the-land techniques

Legitimate administrative tools used maliciously

Automated lateral movement

Ransomware-as-a-service models

These threats are specifically designed to bypass prevention-only controls. While prevention remains foundational, organisations now need continuous monitoring, behavioural detection and automated response capabilities to identify and contain advanced threats. This is why EDR tools have become essential, not optional, for modern security.

Why is EDR so critical for SMEs and MSPs?

EDR provides deeper visibility into endpoint activity, allowing organisations to detect suspicious behaviour, investigate incidents and contain threats quickly.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit took place in Cape Town on 25-26 May, and will take place in Johannesburg from 2-4 June. For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

For SMEs, modern EDR delivers enterprise-level visibility and capabilities without requiring a security team. For MSPs, a modern EDR delivers operational efficiency by reducing noise, providing context-rich alerts and consistently protecting multiple customer environments.

Organisations of all sizes can fall victim to ransomware or similar attacks. That’s why a modern EDR solution is a foundational component of effective cyber security.

How do automation and AI improve modern endpoint detection and response?

Modern, AI-powered EDR solutions help security teams move from alert overload to actionable insight. Instead of presenting raw telemetry and disconnected alerts, these platforms connect events and provide meaningful context.

Capabilities include:

Context-based behavioural detections to reduce false positives.

to reduce false positives. Automated incident correlation that links related activities into a single threat story.

that links related activities into a single threat story. Rich visual incident timelines that clearly show how an attack unfolded.

that clearly show how an attack unfolded. Automated containment and remediation to stop threats faster without human intervention.

Instead of overwhelming teams with raw data, these capabilities transform this information into prioritised, contextualised incidents.

How can MSPs deliver enterprise-grade endpoint security at scale?

For MSPs, scalability is critical. Every alert investigated manually, every unnecessary escalation and every false positive directly impacts margins and service quality.

Modern EDR leverages automation and AI-driven correlations to reduce investigation time, lower operational costs and accelerate response time, while strengthening protection.

This allows MSPs to streamline security operations by:

Standardising response workflows across customers.

Reducing investigation time per incident.

Protecting more endpoints without increasing headcount.

Delivering advanced EDR capabilities to more SME customers.

By reducing complexity and operational burden, modern EDR solutions help MSPs improve both cyber security outcomes and business performance.

The future of endpoint security

By combining strong prevention with advanced endpoint detection and response, modern endpoint security platforms are helping close the gap between basic anti-virus and enterprise-grade protection, making powerful cyber security capabilities more accessible than ever. For organisations that want an additional layer of human oversight, integrating a managed detection and response (MDR) service will enhance their defences with 24/7 expert monitoring, threat hunting and rapid response.

In today’s threat landscape, effective endpoint security isn’t just about stopping attacks. It’s about detecting threats early, responding quickly and ensuring every organisation has access to the protection they need. Visit the Dolos team at stand five at this year’s ITWeb Security Summit for more information on WatchGuard’s new Endpoint Security Portfolio.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 was held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and will be held at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.