What Kemtek digital finishing systems bring to the party: More options, opportunities, profitability

The domain of digital printing continues to deliver and even exceed much of its early promise. Digital presses can now match the quality of litho and offset, and are rapidly closing the speed gap.

But what of the digital finishing and post-press market sector – has it managed to keep pace with the digital presses that got the ball rolling, as well as the allied field of digital large format printers?

In short – what do today’s finishing technologies bring to the digital party?

There are many finishing, enhancement and embellishing processes available today.

The state of the art: Dizzying digital finishing options

There is now a dizzying array of finishing, enhancement and embellishing processes available from a broad spread of original equipment manufacturers across the globe.

These include foiling and varnishing, UV coating, lamination, decoration, embossing, hot stamping, in-mould labelling, screen printing, full rotary and semi-rotary die-cutting, laser cutting, seaming, perforation and more.

The fastest growing area is that of labels and flexible packaging, but growth occurs in many other areas such as commercial print, web-to-print, books, booklets and publishing in general, photos and beyond.

And with no requirement for plates or chemicals, digital can claim to be a more sustainable approach to printing, in addition to its faster turnaround times and premium products.

Profitability for PSPs and customers: So much to celebrate

Digital finishing lends print service providers and post-press specialists a far greater variety of offerings and creative finishes for their customers to choose from. This is particularly true of labels and packaging where brand differentiation is absolutely key to success – it truly sets your customers’ products apart in the marketplace.

That means more satisfied and successful customers, hence more business for PSPs with greater revenue and faster ROI – all in all, there is much to celebrate for all involved.

Kemtek’s digital finishing products and systems

As a trailblazer in the distribution of digital printing presses and large-format printers across southern Africa, Kemtek also distributes digital finishing equipment to complement these from principal OEMs, including Scodix, AB Graphics and Brotech.

Scodix premium digital embellishment presses

A pioneer and leading provider of premium digital embellishment presses in graphic arts, Scodix brings converters and PSPs in commercial print, web-to-print, publishing, folding carton, photos, tags, trade finishers and more, real and measurable added value to products they deliver to their customers.

Scodix embellishments add more choice and attention-grabbing finishes for converters and PSPs to help their customers’ products break through the retail clutter with a range of innovative and attractive options, including Scodix Foil, Sense, Spot, Braille, Metallic, Glitter, Crystal and more.

Brotech digital finishing and converting systems

Brotech has become one of the world’s leading providers of digital label and packaging finishing and converting solutions and systems. Brotech’s systems are designed not only for normal pressure-sensitive labels, but also for EAS, RFID, IML, tickets and tags, and new booklet labels.

Brotech offers an extensive array of digital finishing and converting options, from simple UV coating, cold foil and lamination to more complex solutions like hot stamping, screen printing, RFID, turret rewinds and in-mould labelling.

AB Graphics digital finishing systems

AB Graphics (ABG) is a global leader in innovative label and packaging print finishing solutions. With over 11 000 machines installed worldwide, for 2 500 satisfied customers, investment in technology improvements is a critical component towards meeting changing customer needs and creating a seamless finishing process.

ABG, a longstanding HP Indigo collaborative partner, offers semi-rotary die-cutting machines that are among the world’s speediest, able to work with the fastest print engines, laser cutters, integrated top-coating systems, cold foiling and super varnish finishers with auto-slitting, and all-in-one finishing models with rotary and semi-rotary die-cutting, lamination, decoration and perforation capabilities for labels and flexible packaging.

Digital finishing backup that doesn’t end

All of these products are backed by Kemtek’s factory-trained technical specialists and after-sales support in our operating regions.

For more details on these exciting digital finishing systems from Kemtek, as well as our digital print solutions, contact Clive Barnett on 082 809 9881 or e-mail cliveb@kemtek.co.za.