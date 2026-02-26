What makes the multifunction device your business partner in the office

Marc Pillay, CEO, Konica Minolta South Africa.

In modern business environments, intelligence is no longer defined by job titles or hierarchy. It is defined by how effectively an organisation manages information, controls risk and enables productivity in an increasingly complex operating landscape. By those measures, one of the most intelligent contributors to business performance remains firmly in place but is often underestimated: the multifunction device (MFD).

Despite repeated predictions of a ‘paperless office’, printing continues to play a vital role in how organisations operate, communicate and comply. Contracts, invoices, records and regulated documents still move between digital and paper format. The issue is not whether MFDs are still relevant, it is whether the devices supporting these workflows are fit for purpose. Too many organisations continue to rely on legacy devices designed for a different era, one with lighter compliance requirements, fewer security threats and simpler workflows. Today, these devices often lack secure authentication, cloud integration, mobile printing and advanced document management. The result? Hidden inefficiencies, higher costs and exposure to operational and regulatory risks that could easily be avoided with modern, intelligent MFD infrastructure.

Modern MFD platforms change that equation; they integrate seamlessly with cloud ecosystems, enable secure authentication, support mobile and remote printing and provide real-time analytics through centralised dashboards. Leadership gains visibility into usage patterns, costs and risk exposure. Assumptions are replaced with data. Waste is reduced and spend becomes predictable.

Reliability has also become a strategic concern. As businesses expand across multiple locations and adopt hybrid work models, consistent access to information is essential. Older devices rely on reactive maintenance, failing unexpectedly and disrupting critical processes such as invoicing, payroll or customer communications. MFDs use predictive maintenance and remote monitoring to identify issues before they cause downtime. This proactive approach supports business continuity and reduces the hidden costs associated with emergency repairs and operational disruption.

Sustainability strengthens the business case even further with many solutions also integrating with ESG reporting frameworks, giving leadership measurable data rather than estimates. Legacy devices consume more energy, drive unnecessary paper waste and provide little insight into environmental impact or usage patterns. Modern print infrastructure is engineered with efficiency and accountability in mind, featuring lower energy consumption, optimised toner usage, duplex-by-default printing, secure pull printing to reduce abandoned jobs and analytics that track carbon impact and paper reduction. Upgraded infrastructure not only reduces environmental footprint and operating expense, but also supports compliance, strengthens brand credibility and demonstrates tangible progress towards sustainability commitments.

Modern intelligent MFDs play a critical role in cost control, risk management, productivity, compliance and sustainability. In most cases, the smartest business decision is not to eliminate print, but to optimise and elevate it. Konica Minolta South Africa's focus is clear – to deliver intelligent print solutions that transform MFD environments from overlooked utilities into strategic assets, creating measurable value, strengthening security and unlocking operational insight.