WhatsApp-based platform for electricity purchases launches

Ben Lindeque, co-founder and business architect of Prepaid24.

Prepaid24, in collaboration with Chat Inc and Ozow, has launched a WhatsApp-based platform for prepaid electricity purchases, municipal account payments and buying online vouchers.

The platform, accessible via WhatsApp number 060 012 2010, allows users to initiate transactions with a “Hi” message.

According to Prepaid24, the service covers over 95% of South African municipalities and Eskom meters.

Payments can be made using Ozow’s instant EFT or Prepaid24’s SmartFund, with PayShap integration planned for the future.

According to Ben Lindeque, co-founder and business architect of Prepaid24, the platform aims to address the challenges of digital exclusion and electricity access in South Africa.

“This introduction of our WhatsApp channel directly responds to the ongoing challenges South Africans face with electricity access and digital inclusion. It allows users to purchase prepaid electricity, airtime and data, pay municipal accounts, and buy various online vouchers directly through a WhatsApp chat interface,” he says.

Jonathan Williams, founder and CEO of Chat Inc, states: “We are thrilled to power this first-of-a-kind utility purchase channel in WhatsApp and to collaborate with such an innovative partner like Prepaid24. We’re passionate about innovation and building technology that feels natural, and WhatsApp is where South Africans already live.”

For the initiative founders, the service comes as South Africa continues to grapple with electricity supply issues and a push towards greater digital accessibility.

While online payments have become more common, a significant portion of the population still faces barriers, such as limited internet access, lack of familiarity with complex online platforms, or the absence of traditional banking infrastructure.

By leveraging WhatsApp, Prepaid24 aims to bypass these obstacles.

“Like many South Africans, I found navigating websites and making online payments intimidating, especially when things didn’t go to plan. That personal frustration inspired us to build something radically simpler – something that meets users where they are: on WhatsApp,” concludes Lindeque.