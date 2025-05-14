WhatsApp-based public safety platform gets R8.3m

Community Wolf co-founders Nick Mills and Michael Houghton.

South African WhatsApp-based public safety platform Community Wolf has received a £340 000 (R8.3 million) investment led by Fuel Ventures.

In a statement, Fuel Ventures says the capital raise, which closed this month, marks a milestone in Community Wolf’s mission to ensure all of humanity is safe, beginning with crime reporting and community intelligence gathering via the world’s most widely used messaging app.

According to the company, Community Wolf has transformed WhatsApp into the primary communication channel for reporting crime and suspicious activity across South Africa.

It adds that with millions already relying on the app daily, this channel feeds into an intelligent technology stack, designed to be the connective layer for the entire public safety industry – delivering faster responses, data-driven insights, and ultimately, safer streets.

The investment will fuel the development and distribution of the Community Wolf platform, including expanded marketing efforts from digital campaigns to out-of-home visibility, says Fuel Ventures.

It notes these efforts aim to solidify Community Wolf as a trusted and recognisable name across SA and into global territories where public safety needs are most urgent, including Nigeria, Brazil and wider South America.

The funding will also support the growth of its in-house tech team to accelerate platform evolution and innovation.

“We're backing Community Wolf because they’re building something truly game-changing: a public safety network that puts the power in the hands of the people, using tools we already know and trust,” says Mark Pearson, founder of Fuel Ventures.

“The platform’s impact in South Africa has already proven just how vital this service is. We’re excited to support the team as they scale their technology and make communities around the world safer.”

Says Nick Mills, co-founder of Community Wolf: “This investment is a huge validation of our vision. Community Wolf started as a grassroots idea to help people feel safer in their own neighbourhoods, and we’ve seen just how transformative it can be.

“Fuel Ventures’ belief in what we’re building gives us the rocket fuel we need to scale our impact, both in South Africa and far beyond.”

Michael Houghton, co-founder of Community Wolf, adds: “We’ve always wanted to stay a lean company, as it’s what allows us to stay close to the communities we serve. But we also want Community Wolf to become a household name. A brand people can think of, rely on and thank for ensuring their safety. With this investment, we can continue growing our platform with care, scale our reach, and stay true to the personal and hands-on approach that makes Community Wolf different.”